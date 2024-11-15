Late comeback not enough as Adrigole knocked out of county junior B football championship

Douglas 1-10

Adrigole 0-11

TOM LYONS REPORTS

A GREAT start and a courageous late comeback were not enough to see Adrigole overcoming reigning county champions Douglas in the McCarthy Insurance junior B football championship in Ahamilla on Sunday.

The Beara men got off to a fast start in this quarter-final, leading by 0-4 to 0-1 at the end of the first quarter. However, the city side, the club’s third string, found their feet and a superb goal in the 26th minute saw them leading by two points at the break, 1-5 to 0-6.

Adrigole spent the whole of the second half trying to catch up but when they trailed by four points entering the last quarter, their goose looked cooked. To their credit, they launched a courageous comeback in the closing stages and when they closed the gap to a single point, a draw looked on the cards. It was not to be as Douglas sealed the win with the last point of the game to advance to the semi-final, their county crown still in place but only just.

Adrigole worked their socks off in this clash as they refused to allow a gap to open between the sides. In Aaron Jer O’Sullivan, they had a class player, while Mike Joe O’Sullivan, Calum Downing, Jack Crowley, Oran Sullivan and Kieran O’Sullivan Greene more than held their own with their city opponents. Maybe their football wasn’t as slick as the opposition but when it came to spirit and pride in the village, they lacked nothing.

It was Adrigole who got off to the perfect start, rifling over three good points in a row from Aaron J O’Sullivan (45 and a free) and Tom O’Connor. It took Douglas 13 minutes to get on the scoreboard, Killian Doyle pointing, but Liam Crowley answered to give the Beara men a lead of 0-4 to 0-1 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter began with Adrigole goalkeeper Michael Phil O’Sullivan bringing off a superb save from Andy O’Brien but it was a signal for the city side to take control. They went on to outpoint Adrigole by 0-4 to 0-2 in the second quarter. Ray Keating (2), Killian Doyle and Barry Fitzgerald all found the target, with Cormac Carey and Oran Sullivan replying for Adrigole. The crucial score, a superb goal from Keating, arrived in the 26th minute and Douglas were in front for the first time in the game. It was 1-5 to 0-6 at the break.

Oran Sullivan closed the gap to a single point on the restart but Douglas replied with three in-a-row from Keating (free), O’Brien and Cian Clarke (mark) to open a four-point gap. Jack Crowley, with a marvellous effort from 50 metres, and Keating (free) swapped points entering the last quarter as Douglas kept their noses in front but the closing ten minutes saw Adrigole upping their challenge again.

Points from Aaron J O’Sullivan (2) and from Jack Crowley, another 50-metre boomer, had the lead down to a single point as the game entered injury time, amid great excitement in the large crowd. Unfortunately, Adrigole’s gallant effort to salvage a draw fell just short as Douglas showed cool heads in picking off another point, a Keating free, to close the door on the result.

Scorers

Douglas: Ray Keating 1-5 (4f); Killian Doyle 0-2; Barry Fitzgerald, Andrew O’Brien, Cian Clarke (1m) 0-1 each.

Adrigole: Aaron Jer O’Sullivan 0-4 (2f, 1 45); Jack Crowley, Oran Sullivan 0-2 each; Tom O’Connor, Liam Crowley and Cormac Carey 0-1 each.

Douglas: Brian Doyle; Cillian Donlon, Damien Sweeney, Ian Lucey; Mike Lyons, David McSweeney, Aaron Kelly; Brian O’Neill, Mark Lucey; Killian Doyle, Barry Fitzgerald, Andrew O’Brien; Cian Clarke, Ray Keating, Kevin Murphy.

Subs: Shane O’Rourke for C Clarke (40), Eoin Cotter for M Lucey (47), Johnny Farrell for A O’Brien.

Adrigole: Michael Phil O’Sullivan; Conor O’Shea, Mike Joe O’Sullivan, Dan Crowley; Donagh O’Sullivan, Mark Downing, Calum Downing; Mikey Crowley, Jack Crowley; Tom O’Connor, Oran Sullivan, Liam Crowley; Kieran O’Sullivan Greene, Aaron Jer O’Sullivan, Cormac Carey.

Subs: Mikey O’Sullivan for MP O’Sullivan (47), Gerard Greene for D O’Sullivan (47), Timmy O’Shea for L Crowley (54).

Referee: Oisín Doyle (Bandon).