Laoise following in Dad’s footsteps as fourth generation ploughing

Ploughing runs in the family for the O’Driscolls, who are looking forward to an exciting year.

THE O’Driscoll family from Kilbrittain and Bandon have been ploughing for generations, and 16-year-old Laoise is the latest in a long line to show a talent beyond her years.

Laoise’s dad Liam is a two-time European champion, and has competed in multiple World Ploughing Championships, coming third in 2009.

His father Jackie is still competing after 55 years of ploughing, while Mick’s father – Laoise’s great-grandfather – John competed as well.

Together they have at least 100 years of experience, and Laoise is now adding to that legacy after her first time competing at the Cork West novice ploughing match in Timoleague last weekend.

She won the reversible class, which means she will now go on to compete in the novice category at the National Ploughing Championships in September.

‘I had a great time,’ Laoise told The Southern Star. ‘It was a lovely day and loads of people were there to support, which is very encouraging to see.’

A whole host of O’Driscolls attended the match to show their support, but it was her dad, who coached her on the day, that provided a helping hand.

‘It is brilliant to have Dad as my coach as he’s been there, done that and knows all the little tricks that makes the difference,’ Laoise said. ‘He also has the patience to teach me all the skills that he has learnt over the years from my Grandad.’

Liam, who started ploughing himself in 1999, has been impressed with his daughter’s skills so far.

‘She just got her licence recently and she’s a very good driver,’ he said.

‘I’ll be coaching her in the novice class at the nationals so it’s nice to get the chance to do it together as well.’

It’s not just ploughing that Laoise has the knack for either.

The Kilbrittain-Timoleague camogie player was part of the team that won a county A minor title in 2023, and this year was included in the Cork U17 panel for 2025.

She played a key role in a victory over Limerick earlier this year, and it’s fair to say she’s always busy, but now all roads lead to Tullamore in September.

‘I’m very excited now as the Ploughing championships have always been the highlight of the year in our house,’ she said.

‘As well as Dad, my mom Caroline will be ploughing in the u40’s horse class, so we’ll all be competing at the ploughing together in the same year. So it will be interesting to see how it goes.’