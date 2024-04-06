Kinsale and Ilen Rovers qualify for Cork U21 county finals

BY GER McCARTHY

KINSALE and Ilen Rovers have both qualified for Cork LGFA U21 county football finals on a weekend of contrasting fortunes for the region’s clubs.

Kinsale played twice in three days over the Easter weekend but managed to overcome Naomh Abán and Clonakilty to reach this year’s U21A county decider.

On Good Friday, Naomh Abán led Kinsale 2-2 to 1-3 at the conclusion of a cracking quarter-final’s first half. Creditably, the latter fought back in the second period to secure a hard earned 3-9 to 2-9 victory. Catherine Murphy, Geraldine Tyner and Mary Clare Murphy netted for the winners in a last-eight clash where Amy Casey, Caoimhe Heffernan and Kate Redmond also played well.

That win set up a trip to Clonakilty on Easter Sunday. The hosts enjoyed the better start and built a commanding nine-point interval lead. As they did in their previous outing, Kinsale fought back to edge a cracking semi-final 4-6 to 2-11 thanks to a winning free with the last kick of the game.

Kate O’Donovan (1-2), Síofra Pattwell (0-3), Clodagh McCarthy (1-0), Aisling Moloney, Ciara White (0-2 each), Laura Daly and Aoife O’Flynn Meade (0-1) scores weren’t enough for a brave Clonakilty. Kinsale’s reward is an U21A county final appearance against Glanmire, who edged Mourneabbey 2-7 to 1-7 in the other semi-final.

***

Castlehaven’s hopes of reaching a Cork LGFA U21B county final were dashed by St Val’s in Moneyvollahane on Easter Sunday. The visitors struck for an early goal and then converted a penalty to lead 2-5 to 1-5 at the break. Castlehaven toiled hard throughout but couldn’t overcome a physically stronger opponent before losing 4-7 to 1-10.

Ellen Connolly, Amy McCarthy, Ellen Buckley and Laura O’Donoghue impressed for the Haven who had Hannah Sheehy (1-3), Ellie McCarthy (0-5), Niamh O’Sullivan and Amy McCarthy (0-1 each) on the scoresheet.

The scheduled Cork LGFA U21D county semi-final between Bandon and Ibane Ladies was postponed due to an unplayable pitch.

***

Ilen Rovers qualified for this year’s Cork LGFA U21E county final following a 5-16 to 3-7 win over Midleton.

Four first-half goals set up Rovers’ win on a day Maebh Collins netted a hat-trick. Collins top scored with 3-5 in a game Carla O’Regan (1-5), Saorla Carey (1-0), Keelin Murphy (0-3), Leah Carey, Emma (0-2 each) also contributed.

An all-West Cork U21E county decider did not come to fruition following Rosscarbery’s defeat to Ballinhassig in the competition’s other semi-final. Ross struggled to gain an early foothold but recovered well to trail by two points at the conclusion of the opening half.

A much-improved second-half display including standout Katelyn French, Gemma O’Sullivan, Etaoin Hayes and Laura Roycroft performances wasn’t enough to prevent a 3-11 to 3-8 Ballinhassig victory. Kellianne French (1-3), Ciara Hourihane, Lauren O’Donovan (1-0 each), Etaoin Hayes, Sandra O’Donoghue (0-2 each) and Gemma O’Sullivan (0-1) scored for a battling Rosscarbery side.

Dates, venues and throw-in times for all this year’s Cork LGFA U21 county finals will be confirmed in due course.