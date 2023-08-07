Kilmeen announce their return to junior A football with a bang

Kilmeen 1-14

Bandon 1-8

MATTHEW HURLEY REPORTS

KILMEEN got their Carbery JAFC campaign off to a good start after seeing off Bandon’s second string in Enniskeane on a miserable evening for football.

Full forward Brian Carmody got the winning goal after a lapse in concentration from the Lilywhites allowed the Super Blues to take advantage.

Kilmeen, who plied their trade at junior B level in 2022, enjoyed the ideal opening as Joseph O’Donovan pointed inside the first minute.

Midfielder Brian Deasy, Cian Murphy and an in-form Joseph O’Donovan all added scores for Kilmeen before a Charlie Long free got Bandon up and running.

Bandon then goaled through Daithi Collis, taking advantage of a slip from a Kilmeen defender, to make it 0-4 to 1-1.

Oisin O’Sullivan (free) and the impressive Long traded scores before Bandon took the lead for the first time through wing back Nelson McCarthy. O’Donovan then sandwiched another Long score with his third and fourth points in the first half. The final point of the half went to Kilmeen’s Carmody to leave it 0-8 to 1-4 at the break.

Youngster Joe Bailey was brought on for Kilmeen at half time and made an instant impact with a cracking score. Collis replied for Bandon before Darragh Coakley and Bandon sub Rob O’Driscoll traded points. Long then continued his scoring haul for Bandon with a free. Coakley and Cork underage star O’Sullivan then had Kilmeen in front.

Bandon replied instantly through Long’s fifth of the day, and what proved to be the Lilywhites’ last, 0-13 to 1-8. They looked to salvage a draw, but a costly error at the back proved their undoing. Bandon had a free in their own corner-back position but made the error that you’re taught not to do from underage: never pass across your own goal. Kilmeen full forward Carmody pounced, rounded Doyle and finished to the net. 1-13 to 1-8 with 58 minutes on the clock. Game over.

Scorers

Kilmeen: Joseph O’Donovan 0-4; Brian Carmody 1-1; Oisin O’Sullivan 0-3 (3f); Joe Bailey (1m), Darragh Coakley 0-2 each; Brian Deasy, Cian Murphy 0-1 each.

Bandon: Charlie Long 0-5 (2f); Daithi Collis 1-1; Nelson McCarthy, Rob O’Driscoll 0-1 each.

Kilmeen: William Tyner; Barry Kirby, Sean Deasy, Daniel O’Leary; Danny O’Sullivan, Cian Murphy, Liam O’Brien; Brian O’Donovan, Brian Deasy; Shane Buttimer, Darragh Coakley, Oisin O’Sullivan; Joseph O’Donovan, Brian Carmody, Shane O’Donovan.

Subs: Joe Bailey for S O’Donovan (ht); Don McCarthy for Buttimer (41); Darren Deasy for Coakley, Conor O’Sullivan for B O’Donovan (both 60); Eamon Barrett for J O’Donovan (64, inj).

Bandon: Oisin Doyle; Ralph O’Mahony, Conor Twomey, Cian Burke; Nelson McCarthy, Harry Lillis, Danny Crowley; James Daly, Eoin Hurley; Eoin Nolan, Charlie Long, Stephen Collins; Aaron O’Reilly, Daithi Collis, Jake Lillis.

Subs: Rob O’Driscoll for O’Reilly, Oisin O’Mahony for Burke (both ht); Rory Fogarty for Daly (39); Niall Daly for Collis (58).

Referee: Tadhg Sheehan (St Mary’s).