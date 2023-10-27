Kilmacabea hitting form, but Barryroe bidding for piece of history

BY TOM LYONS

KILMACABEA will be trying for their fourth Carbery junior A title on Friday night (8pm).

Founded way back in 1887 and the first champions, senior, in West Cork in 1888, amazingly it took a long 130 years before they landed their SW first junior A title in 2017.

That win gave them a taste for more and they added titles in 2018 and 2020. Beaten last season in the quarter-final by St. Mary’s, the team has regrouped this season, with Damien Gore back in action.

Many people were downgrading Kilmac’s chances early this season because of injuries, an aging squad and a fairly poor league run. But according to manager, Shane Crowley, former Skibbereen footballer, that fitted in with his plans for the year.

‘We didn’t put too much emphasis on the league early on because I believe in playing league games on schedule whether you have your best players or not. It gave us a chance to try our fringe players and that has really benefitted us in the championship when we had injuries.’

In the group championship, it was against Argideen Rangers, Kilmeen and Bandon and the Kilmacs really began to show their hand, before beating Carbery Rangers in the last eight and Caheragh in the semi-finals, where Crowley believes they hit top form in parts of the game.

‘I thought we played our best football of the year in the first half. We knew they would come at us in the second half and they did but Liam McCarthy’s goal sealed it in the end. I have fierce time for him as a player and he shows how strong our panel is this season, coming off the bench. Damien was held here today but the other forwards stepped up to the plate and that’s a good sign.’

Barryroe will be attempting to win their first-ever SW junior A football title.

Leading the Barryroe men on their quest for a first title is Castlehaven ex-player, Paudie Hurley, no stranger to winning titles with his beloved Haven.

In his third year as manager and coach, Hurley doesn’t believe it when it is said that many people were fancying Barryroe to win the title this season.

‘What have we done to earn that?’ asked Paudie. ‘We did beat Kilmac in the league but that’s water under the bridge and will mean nothing on Friday night. Kilmacabea must be favourites, they have the record over the past five years, three titles, and most of those players still available. They’re a fine side, full of good footballers and how do you handle a player like Damien Gore?

'We know we will be in a battle, probably right down to the wire like our last two games. We’re delighted to be still involved and I have no doubt the lads, once they’ve rested a bit this week, will give it their very best shot. We can’t do anymore.’