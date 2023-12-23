Kilgoban Celtic U12s win cup to complete double

KILGOBAN Celtic were crowned 2023 U12 Schoolboys Cup winners at the Clonakilty RFC astro pitch on Sunday.

This season’s SuperValu U12 Schoolboys Cup decider saw the Kealkill team complete a double, having previously annexed the U12 Schoolboys Championship League title.

Celtic emerged 6-1 winners thanks to Fionn Wiseman (2), Eoin McCarthy (2), Eoghan Hickey and Killian O’Sullivan strikes. Issac McInerney provided Rovers’ solitary reply in a game Dara Ryan, David Abbott, Sean Murphy and Patrick O’Leary stood out. Blake Hegarty, Eoghan Hickey and James O’Sullivan were amongst Kilgoban’s top performers.

***

Ryan Brickley, Ben Mackey and Hugh McCarthy goals earned Dunmanway Celtic the 2023 SuperValu U12 Schoolboys Shield following a 3-0 defeat of Riverside Athletic in Brinny on Saturday morning. Best for the winners included Hugh McCarthy, Eoghain Holland, Liam Murray and Matthew O’Connell in a final Jack O’Driscoll, Liam Murray, Mason O’Farrell and Keelan O’Neill-Brown played equally well for Athletic.

Inter Clonakilty overcame Kilgoban Celtic 4-1 in the 2023 SuperValu U13 Schoolboys Cup final in Brinny.

Fionn Wiseman scored for Kilgoban but Fionn Harrigan, Luke O’Neill, Luke O’Regan and Ronan Twomey goals cemented Clonakilty’s 4-1 victory and ensured the U13 Schoolboys Cup returned to Ballyvackey. Despite the loss, Fionn Wiseman, Eohgan Hickey, Max Leahy and Alan Minihane were the pick of Kilgoban’s best performers.

***

The 2023 SuperValu U14 Schoolboys Shield final ended in a 2-1 victory for Lyre Rovers over Kilmichael Rovers in Lyre. The host club claimed the U14 Schoolboys Premier League crown at the beginning of December and added the U14 Shield to conclude a memorable season.

Kilmichael played their part in an entertaining matchup with Finbarr O’Riordan finding the net. Yet, an own goal and a Matthew Buttimer strike ensured Lyre Rovers ended their campaign in the best possible fashion. Buttimer, Gearoid Donegan, Ewan Knowles and Ben McInerney were in superb form for the winners. Kilmichael’s top players included Cathal Foley, Oisin McNulty, William Murray and Finbar O’Riordan.

***

Tim Sweeney scored all four of Kilmichael Rovers’ goals in the Inchisine club’s 4-2 SuperValu U16 Schoolboys Cup final win over Lyre Rovers on Sunday. Sean Gough and Ronan Hayes netted for an Ardfield team in which Christos Delis, Ronan Hayes, Jerry McCarthy and Eric Hicks stood out. Kilmichael’s top performers included Tim Sweeney, Dylan Lynch’s Cian McCarthy and Isaac Wood.

***

Clonakilty AFC brought the curtain down on their U14 Schoolboys Premier League season at home to Drinagh Rangers on Saturday. The Ballyvackey side came from 1-0 down to draw 1-1 thanks to Cillian Harte’s leveller. Sam Mahon had earlier fired Rangers ahead. Drinagh’s best players included Conall Whooley, Matthew Ashe, Aodan Murphy and Marc O’Donovan. Eoin Wilcox, Noah Doran, Callum McLelland and Isaac Wade shone for Clonakilty.