Kilgoban Celtic set up U15 Schoolboys Cup final date with Kilmichael Rovers

KILGOBAN Celtic will face Kilmichael Rovers in the U15 Schoolboys Cup final. The Kealkill club overcame Ardfield 3-0 in last Sunday’s semi-final. Ryan O’Boy, Ryan O’Sullivan and Eamon Schulz found the net to send Kilgoban through.

Also last Sunday, Clonakilty AFC travelled to Brinny and defeated Castlelack 2-0 to qualify for this season’s U12 Schoolgirls Shield final. Roisin Forristal and Amelia Hennessy found the net for the winners. Kilgoban will be Clonakilty’s opponents in the Shield decider.

Milo Kinsella (2) and Joe O’Donovan scored in Drinagh Rangers’ 3-1 U14 Schoolboys Premier League win away to Kilgoban Rebels last Sunday. Padraigh O’Sullivan replied for the hosts. Also, Fionan Herlihy netted a hat-trick in Skibbereen Celtic’s 3-1 win away to Clonakilty Celtic last Saturday. Matthew Afonso was on target for the Ballyvackey side.

In the U12 Schoolboys Shield, Hugh McCarthy (2), Vittor Coutinho and Ben Mackey found the net in Dunmanway Celtic’s 4-1 preliminary round victory over Skibbereen Celtic at the Baltimore Road. Shane Óg Hourihane replied for Skibb.

Dunmanway Celtic will host Ardfield in the semi-finals. A 4-2 defeat of Togher Celtic earned Ardfield a place in the penultimate round last Saturday. Jake Burke (2) , Cian Dooley efforts plus an own goal sent Ardfield through. Jack Buttimer scored for Celtic.

Riverside Athletic received a walkover from Clonakilty City and will host Dunmanway United in the last four of the U12 Schoolboys Shield. The latter knocked Castlelack Hibs out of the competition last Saturday. Kyle Buckley scored for Hibs but Mark Burke, Danny Carroll and Patrick Hennigan goals were enough to earn United a semi-final berth.

Drinagh Rangers are through to this year’s U12 Schoolgirls Cup final. A 2-0 semi-final defeat of Clonakilty AFC was achieved thanks to two goals from Rangers’ Laoise Young. The winners of Riverside Rangers and Sullane’s U12 Schoolgirls Cup semi-final will face Drinagh in the decider.

Kilgoban Celtic will face Inter Clonakilty in this season’s U13 Schoolboys Cup final. The Kealkill club and Drinagh Rangers played out a thrilling five-goal last-four encounter at Canon Crowley Park last weekend.

Kilgoban emerged 3-2 winners thanks to Brendan Harrington (2) and Eoghan Hickey strikes. Bobby O’Sullivan and Conall Whooley found the net for Rangers. The 2023 U16 Schoolboys Cup finalists are yet to be decided. Last Saturday’s Kilmichael Rovers and Clonakilty AFC semi-final was postponed. The winners will take whoever emerges victorious from Togher Celtic and Ardfield’s semi-final showdown.