Kilbrittain defence lays platform for Carbery U21 glory

Kilbrittain 1-8

Kililen 0-9

TOM LYONS REPORTS

NOT only did the Kilbrittain rearguard lead the way to silverware in this exciting Clona Milk U21B2 football final in Skibbereen on Sunday, but it was full back Mikola Kalitka who kicked the vital goal on the stroke of half time.

For a while it looked as if Kilbrittain would win this final comfortably as they led by five points at the break, courtesy of Kalitka’s goal, and then stretched it to six immediately on the restart before going on to dominate the third quarter.

However, with the Kililen defence working their socks off, the Black and Amber failed to raise another flag for the entire second half.

The last quarter belonged to the newly-established Kilmacabea/Ilen Rovers combination who went in search of game-saving scores and it was the turn of the winners’ defence to stand their ground in the face of the determined Kililen comeback. Clad in the colours of green, white and gold, Kililen cut the lead to two and launched some dangerous raids on the Kilbrittain goal area but the defence held solid and there was great rejoicing in the Kilbrittain camp at the final whistle.

‘We were well ahead at half time and I actually thought we could have been further in front at that stage,’ explained Kilbrittain manager, ex-Clonakilty player Timmy Anglin. ‘The goal before the break made all the difference, a real old-fashioned score, the full back careering down the pitch.

‘There are some fine footballers on the team, young Conor Hogan is a fine prospect. They really needed this win, it isn’t easy promoting football in a hurling club, to find the time needed to develop. Kilbrittain always had good footballers but they need time to get more out of them.’

It was newcomers Kililen, who had beaten Kilbrittain in the league stages, who hit the ground running with points from strong midfielder Michael Sheehy and lively corner forward Denis O’Driscoll. However, it didn’t take Kilbrittain long to get into the game. Points from the outstanding Conor Hogan and Ronan Crowley had the sides level by the sixth minute.

With Kilbrittain getting a firm grip around the centre through big midfielders Conor Ustianowski and Oisín Gillian, they doubled their scores with points from Hogan and the lively Luke Griffin. It was hectic fare as Hogan kicked his third point and Kevin O’Driscoll answered for a battling Kililen. 0-5 to 0-3, Kilbrittain in front, at the end of a great first quarter.

There was no let up in the second quarter as Hogan and Seán Connolly swapped frees and another Hogan pointed free was followed by the dangerous Connolly taking the paint off the upper side of the crossbar with a rasping shot. The vital score arrived in the 31st minute when Kilbrittain full back Mikola Kalitka careered down the pitch, splitting the Kililen defence, and when the ball broke loose in the goalmouth, he was on hand to finish to the net. It gave Kilbrittain a five-point lead at the break, 1-7 to 0-5.

When Hogan converted another free to stretch the lead to six points, the Black and Amber supporters were in full voice but despite dominating play in the third quarter, they failed to penetrate the Kililen defence again.

Points by Connolly, two from frees and one from play, and another from Sheehy had the lead down to a dangerous two points as the game swung into injury time but the heroic defending of the Kilbrittain backs meant that every score was hard earned and difficult to get. Kilbrittain missed a few chances to close out the game and were relieved to hear the final whistle as they hung on to deservedly win by two points, 1-8 to 0-9.

‘This was a tough enough year for football in the club as we’re in a relegation play-off in junior, so this win will be a big boost to them,’ said Kilbrittain captain and man-of-the-match Seán Sexton. ‘We dedicate this win to Donagh Galvin. He was a member of our team but passed away this year. We visited his grave this morning and now we can take the cup back there. This was for him.’

Scorers - Kilbrittain: Conor Hogan 0-6 (4f); Mikola Kalitka 1-0; Ronan Crowley, Luke Griffin 0-1 each. Kililen: Seán Connolly 0-5 (3f); Michael Sheehy 0-2 (1f); Denis O’Driscoll, Kevin O’Driscoll 0-1 each.

Kilbrittain: Eoin McCarthy; Eoin O’Neill, Mikola Kalitka, John Ryan; Séamus O’Sullivan, Colm Sheehan, Charlie Kenny; Oisín Gillian, Conor Ustianowski; Gavin Kenny, Ronan Crowley, Seán Sexton; Luke Griffin, Mark O’Shea, Conor Hogan. Sub: Fionn Ustianowski for L Griffin (40, inj).

Kililen: Edwin Collins; Mark O’Sullivan, Ciarán O’Dwyer, Liam Tobin; Kyle O’Sullivan, Simon O’Shea, Eoghan O’Donovan; Michael Sheehy, Owen Tobin; Kevin O’Driscoll, Paudie Gore, Seán Connolly; Denis O’Driscoll, Adrian O’Driscoll, Aidan Fahy. Subs: John Keating for P Gore (ht), Marcus Adams for E O’Donovan (35).

Referee: Jack Murphy (Gabriel Rangers).