Kieran O’Sullivan’s giant Leap to Dinny and Frankie Memorial Cup glory

LEAP’S Kieran O’Sullivan finished with a flurry and captured the Dinny and Frankie Memorial Cup after a hard-fought three-way shoot-out with James McNulty and Denis Murphy on the Meenvane road, Schull on Saturday.

It was an engaging battle all the way with Union Hall’s McNulty first to show when lining a super opener past the ‘school entrance’. Eventual winner O’Sullivan looked in trouble, almost a bowl down, but extricated himself with excellent third and fourth shots.

Denis Murphy came to the fore with accurate deliveries around the bends to ‘McFarlane’s’ and took a handy lead onto the flat. A couple of misplays cost the Skeagh man, and he was overhauled by O’Sullivan and McNulty. The Leap man powered to a bowl lead but could have been caught by McNulty, who missed an opportunity in the bowling to the bridge.

It was still in the melting pot with three to go when O’Sullivan unleashed a score winning brace that covered a large portion of the straight and ensured the coveted cup was heading for Leap. The imposing trophy, commemorating the memory of Dinny Griffin and Frankie Coughlan, staunch bowling men of decades past who organised and ran many tournaments at Shull and on the Lowertown road, was presented to Kieran by Pat Coughlan (Jun), grandson of Frankie. Schull Bowling Club wishes to express their thanks to ‘The Townhouse O’D’S’ for their sponsorship and after score hospitality.

For the second week running Sidney Shannon was in the winner’s enclosure at the end of a novice B tournament final. Doggedness and will to win are the hallmarks of the long-time Durrus campaigner and these qualities came to the fore after he vanquished opponents many years his junior when scoring a thrilling last-shot victory on the Cahermore road on Saturday.

Conor Lucey from Beal na Morrive and Jack O’Callaghan, Castletownkenneigh, had delivered big performances on the way to this Rosscarbery decider and contributed hugely too on Saturday to a pulsating encounter that ebbed and flowed with almost every shot.

Lucey’s brilliant third and a fine touch with his fourth gave him a big early lead but his form dropped in the bowling past the ‘priest’s house’ and on to ‘Barry’s hill’, allowing both rivals to catch up. O’Callaghan’s excellent play on the rise had him in front at ‘Barry’s cross’ but Shannon then fired two of the best to take a valuable lead at the ‘black pole’. In another twist, the Durrus man’s chance seemed lost when he scattered his next and it was the Castletown man who was back in front at ‘Maguire’s gate’. Lucey came strongly with a big effort close to the finish line and, when O’Callaghan missed, it was all to play for throwing their fourteenth. Shannon, who had squeezed in front again, held his nerve and won that vital exchange. Conor Lucey finished in second place.

On a weekend when three finals were played in Carbery Denis Wilmot won the Bill Barrett Cup at Caheragh when, in a turn-up for the books, he scored a two-bowl win over favourite, Denis O’Driscoll.

Michael Bohane, Carbery’s senior contender, faces a testy opener in the senior championship. The Caheragh native will pitch up against 2016 champion Killian Kingston, who has West Cork roots in Reenascreena, in a first-round fixture with the winner moving through to the quarter-final round in the 12-man championship. Templemartin in the Mid Cork division will host their clash. Emma Fitzpatrick and Maria Nagle are in groups A and B respectively in the women’s senior championship and will have multiple scores in the round-robin format.

Results

Ardcahan: Novice D/E doubles, Daniel Hayes/Ray Jennings defeated Kevin O’Donovan/Alan Crowley, last shot for €1,000.

Ballygurteen: Jerry Desmond Cup: Noel O’Donovan defeated Jordan O’Sullivan, three bowls, for €5,900; Denis O’Sullivan defeated Jim Coffey, last shot, for €4,600; Jamie O’Brien defeated Declan O’Donovan (K), last shot, for €4,000.

Beál na mBláth: Michael Foley defeated Deccie O’Mahony, last shot.

Caheragh: Bill Barrett Cup final, Denis Wilmot defeated Denis O’Driscoll, two bowls, for €5,000; return, Jim Coffey defeated Michael Gould, last shot, for €6,000.

Lyre: Mark Deane defeated Joe Madden, almost a bowl, for €2,500; Padraigh O’Sullivan defeated Jimmy Collins, last shot, for €2,120.

Newcestown: David Desmond defeated John O’Mahony, last shot, for €400.

Phale Road: Ted Hegarty underage tournaments, Boys’ U16, Daniel Wilmot won from Daniel O’Sullivan; U12, Tadg O’Farrell won from Eoghan Kelly; Boys’ U10, Dylan O’Callaghan won from Jack Fitzgerald; Jayden Crowley won from Cillian Murray; Boys’ U8, Tommy Coppinger won from Kieran Hickey and Frankie Flynn; U18/junior ladies, Triona Murphy won from Elaine Connolly; Girls’ U14, Lelia Foley won from Grace Ahern; Orla Murphy won from Jena Healy; Girls’ U10, Chloe O’Farrell won from Lauren O’Rourke; Rachel Murray won from Orla O’Sullivan.

Rosscarbery: Novice B tournament final, Sidney Shannon defeated Conor Lucey, last shot and Jack O’Callaghan, last shot, for €1,000 x 3 plus €2,600 (Lucey/O’Callaghan); return, Jerry Hubbard defeated Mick O’Callaghan, one bowl, for €2,000.

Schull: Frankie and Dinny Memorial Cup tournament final, Kieran O’Sullivan defeated James McNulty, last shot, and Denis Murphy, one bowl, for €3,600; Return, Darren Whooley defeated Patrick Crowley, one bowl, for €3,400.

Shannonvale: Mark Courtney defeated Michael Waugh, last shot, for €1,400.