Keith Ricken: It’s a pity Cork minor footballers have no league or no round-robin games to learn from

Kerry 0-18

Cork 0-9

KIERAN McCARTHY REPORTS

KEITH Ricken admits the better team on the day won the Munster minor football final, but does feel the imbalance in the championship structure isn’t helping his young Cork team.

Eighteen days after losing to Kerry by ten points in a Munster MFC quarter-final at Páirc Uí Rinn, there was still a gulf between the counties when they clashed in the provincial decider in Tralee on Friday night. This time, the Kingdom had nine points to spare as they completed the Munster three in a row.

Cork boss Ricken felt the Rebels had improved in areas from the first clash, but lamented their shot selection at Austin Stack Park, as a four-point Kerry lead at half time swelled during the second half.

‘We matched them on everything apart from scoring conversion – and that’s what it’s about, converting your scoring attempts. We were below par on that. We created the opportunities but rushed the shots a bit. That happens at times,’ Ricken says.

‘This is a learning process. For us, it’s a pity that we have to play high-tempo championship matches to learn – there is no league or no round-robin for us to learn whereas a lot of other counties have that.

‘It’s the same for Kerry, though they play more higher-end schools’ football so might have that opportunity.’

Ricken makes a good point here. Cork have played three competitive games in the Munster championship, as the Rebels and Kerry join the competition at a later stage than Clare, Tipperary, Limerick and Waterford who first battle it out in their own round-robin group.

The Rebels now head into an All-Ireland quarter-final against Ulster champions Tyrone who have played four games in their provincial series after four matches in the Ulster minor football league. So while Cork have played three competitive games, this Tyrone team has already had eight. Hardly fair, is it?

Look around at the other provincial minor football championships – there is a round-robin format in Connacht where champions Roscommon played five games, and runners-up Mayo had six. There is also a round-robin format in Leinster as newly-crowned champions Offaly played seven games en route to the title. Meanwhile, both Cork and Kerry have only played three games each as they head into the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

At the recent Carbery GAA Clubs’ Day in Dunmanway, Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan referenced the imbalance in minor football games, saying: ‘At present the Cork underage football is being short-changed by the Munster Council.’ It’s an issue that is on his radar, and Ricken’s.

‘Games are what you need, they will all stand to you,’ Ricken explains.

‘The reason the current format in Munster was brought in was to try to promote and develop counties that may not have been as successful at the minor grade.

‘There are three provinces where everyone plays everyone, it’s round-robin and you could have a small county like Leitrim play Galway, and so on. But it’s different in Munster because Cork and Kerry are not part of a round-robin section.

‘I was at Enniskillen last Sunday for the Ulster final and you see the set-up they have – there is an Ulster league and then an Ulster round-robin. On Sunday when Cavan played Tyrone, that was their third time meeting this season. Young lads, by their nature, will learn more from games – I met the Munster Council chairman before the match (Munster minor final) and I said it to him as well.

‘You don’t want to do something at the expense of another county, but you have to develop the game.’

Even though Cork have played considerably less competitive games than Tyrone ahead of their All-Ireland quarter-final, Ricken is backing his young Rebels to turn up. He knows they have areas they need to improve, but highlights their attitude and character.

‘I would be confident enough that the lads will be ready for it,’ the Cork boss says.

‘A friend of mine says “there is no learning in the comfort zone and no comfort in the learning zone”, so if we want to go into that learning zone we need to make it uncomfortable for ourselves, otherwise we are in the comfort zone and not learning.’

One of the big takeaways from the Munster final was Cork’s shot selection – this is an area Ricken hopes will improve. Look at the first half against Kerry – Cork had the wind, yet turned around 0-8 to 0-4 behind.

‘We probably missed more on the evening than we ever did so far this year,’ Ricken laments, whereas Kerry were more economical, led by man of the match Kevin Griffin who kicked eight points.

Scores from Eoin Maguire (Castlehaven), Ben Corkery Delaney (Carrigaline) and Tom Whooley (Clonakilty) saw the counties tied 0-3 apiece after 15 minutes, before Kerry reeled off three in a row to take control.

The goal Cork needed to spark their challenge almost arrived 23 minutes in, but Corkery Delaney’s effort was saved, and the rebound gathered by the home side. A let-off. Kerry defender Eoghan Joy also blocked another Cork effort, as Kerry led by double scores at half time, 0-8 to 0-4. Eoin Maguire, who finished with 0-4, scored Cork’s fourth point of the half.

The gap didn’t narrow in the second half, though Kerry weren’t overly impressive either and led 0-11 to 0-7 at the three-quarter mark. But then the Kingdom kicked off, and opened up a 0-16 to 0-7 after a five-minute scoring burst.

The loss of Cathal McCarthy to a red card in the 53rd minute was another blow, though Corkery Delaney added another two late points. ‘We are more than able to compete,’ Ricken insists, ‘and there is a good, competitive streak in them – they don’t give up, they work hard, we were down to 14 players but we didn't roll over. Their attitude is good. There will be no issue in raising them for the next game. If we were playing tomorrow morning, they’d be ready. They are not fazed.’

Scorers

Kerry: K Griffin 0-8 (2p, 2pf, f); B Kelliher 0-3 (2f); G White 0-3 (3f); T O’Connell 0-2; D Murphy, M O’Carroll 0-1 each.

Cork: E Maguire 0-4 (2f); B Corkery Delaney 0-3 (1f); T Whooley; E G O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Kerry: R Kennedy; R Sheridan, E Joy, T Ó Slatara; D Murphy, D Sargent, M Clifford; M Ó Sé, J Curtin; M O’Carroll, G White, A Tuohy; N Lacey, K Griffin, B Kelliher.

Subs: T O’Connell for Lacey (46), P Ó Mainnín for Tuohy (inj, 50), C McGibney for Clifford (53), J Kissane for Ó Sé (57), T O’Sullivan for Griffin (59).

Cork: Rory Twohig (Kilmeen); Ben Coffey (Clonakilty), Aaron Keane (Kinsale), Matthew Kiernan (Carrigaline); Eoin Looney (Lyre), Cathal McCarthy (St Colum’s), Brian Cronin (Ballincollig); Samuel Kelleher Leavy (Macroom), Ronan Hayes (Carbery Rangers); Tom Whooley (Clonakilty), Donagh Flynn (Argideen Rangers), Niall O’Callaghan (Castlehaven); Sean O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue), Ben Corkery Delaney (Carrigaline), Eoin Maguire (Castlehaven).

Subs: Joe Miskella (Ballincollig) for O’Sullivan (ht), Eamonn Ger O’Sullivan (Clyda Rovers) for O’Callaghan (37), Jerry O’Leary (Ballinascarthy) for Looney (37), Jack Hanrahan (Mitchelstown) for Kelleher Leavy (53), Luke O’Mahony (Ballincollig) for Whooley (58).

Referee: T McGrath (Limerick).