Keith Cronin in Irish Tarmac Rally Championship with Callum Devine on Cork ‘20’ Rally

BY MARTIN WALSH

BALLYLICKEY’S Keith Cronin (Ford Fiesta Rally2) and his Killarney co-driver Mikie Galvin seek their second Irish Tarmac Rally Championship victory in this Sunday’s O’Connell Group Cork ‘20’ Rally.

Reigning champions, Derry’s Callum Devine (Skoda Fabia RS Rally2) and his Killarney co-driver Noel O’Sullivan, are the only other crew that can win the series.

The championship is based on the best five from seven events. Currently, Cronin (94 points) and Devine (78 points) are their totals from the best five events. However, the situation is more intriguing if the best four events are taken into consideration, which give Cronin 83 points and Devine 78.

With the Cork ‘20’ as the deciding round and should Devine win the rally – or take top championship points – second-place points would give Cronin the title, albeit on a tie-break (100 points each) as they would end up with three wins and two second places apiece. Cronin scored the highest points on the opening round in Galway would decide the situation given that scenario.

In 2016, the Clonakilty Blackpudding Irish Tarmac Championship crown was also decided on the Cork ‘20’ and fourth place on that occasion was enough for Cronin (Citroen DS3 R5) to win the title after his only rival, Ballinamallard’s Alastair Fisher (Ford Fiesta R5), crashed out on the fourth stage. It was also a significant moment as Cronin became the first driver to win the series in an R5 car after the TROA (Tarmac Rally Organisers Association) decided that World Rally Cars while eligible to win events but not eligible to win the championship.

There’s no doubt that the current series is one of the most exciting in years and just like the 2016 series, Cronin began by annexing top points in the Galway International Rally, finishing 38.1 seconds ahead of Devine. The decision by Welsh ace Matt Edwards (Ford Fiesta Rally2) to contest the championship has added greatly to the series and although he finished well down the order in Galway, he showed great potential. Cronin won the Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork Rally, finishing 57.2 seconds ahead of Edwards.

The Circuit of Ireland was decided by tyre choice as Edwards secured his first win of the season, beating Cronin by 14.4 seconds. Meanwhile, Devine, the defending champion, failed to finish both events and his championship defence took very tenuous.

Cronin dominated the opening day of the Rally of the Lakes and led Devine by 33.3 seconds after six stages. However, a time-consuming puncture on the repeat of the Ardgroom stage dropped him to sixth before he eventually finished fourth as Devine and Edwards netted the top two places.

Cronin kept up his record of leading each round when he moved into the lead of the Donegal International Rally after four stages, however, his tenure was short-lived as he retired on the next stage after he spun on the wet surface, clipped a piece of concrete that broke part of the rear suspension and retired instantly. Edwards seemed set for victory only to hit a wall on SS16 and had to be content with fourth as Devine took victory to put him right back into championship contention. Edwards needed to deliver a strong result on the Ulster Rally and was Cronin’s closest pursuer after two stages only to break a wheel hub when his Ford Fiesta Rally2 slid wide and caught a tree root. The championship became a twin tussle between Cronin and Devine with the former taking a valuable 15.4-second victory over his nemesis.

The Bertie Fisher Memorial Cup awaits one of the two crews. Cronin has the benefit of knowing he doesn’t need to beat Devine in Cork, he can afford to shadow the Derry driver and finish behind him.

However, Devine won the event last year and the stages being used on Sunday are identical to those on last year’s second leg. However, this doesn’t faze Cronin, who told The Southern Star.

‘Look, it was something similar on the Ulster Rally last time out and that went okay. It’s important to do a good recce. Callum (Devine) will be my sole focus, I need to finish directly behind him,’ Cronin said.

The fact that the WRC2 star Kilrea’s Josh McErlean has decided to compete in the eight-stage rally has no consequences for Cronin.

‘I’m not going to get involved in a battle with Josh (McErlean) or anyone else. It's a fickle sport, with so many anomalies outside of our control,’ he commented.

Knowing that nothing ever comes easy in rallying Cronin gave his final assessment.

‘It’s all very close this year as we have seen, but as I said, Callum is my main focus, he will be going quickly so I can’t really hang around,’ he added.

Edwards (Ford Fiesta Rally2) could play a part on the distribution of points and will be aiming to take second place so he could have a bearing on the Cronin/Devine situation. Either way it adds further intrigue to the season finale. Others like former champion Josh Moffett (Citroen C3 Rally2) and Eddie Doherty (Skoda Fabia R5) are also registered for the series.

McErlean’s entry is a major boost for the series and given his experience in the World Championship he will be expected to take outright victory. Welsh ace Meirion Evans (Toyota GR Yaris Rally2), who was second last year, is also competing but isn’t registered for the series. The top ten also includes Citroen C3 Rally2 duo Desi Henry and James Ford and Wexford Rally winner Donegal’s Declan Boyle (Skoda Fabia RS Rally2).

Meanwhile, for many West Cork drivers the event is probably their final outing of the season. Those in the top 20 are Dunmanway’s David Guest (Ford Fiesta Rally2), Ovens driver Owen Murphy (Citroen C3 Rally2), Dunmanway’s Jason McSweeney (Skoda Fabia R5) and Clonakilty’s Cal McCarthy (Citroen C3 Rally2).

‘I haven’t competed in a while so I will be a bit rusty,’ commented Guest who added, ‘it would be great to get a top-ten finish. It’s nice to get out, I have no expectations whatsoever. I think it’s a great rally and I want to support it, which is important.’

Owen Murphy hasn’t competed since his ninth-place finish on the West Cork Rally last March while both McSweeney and McCarthy have the benefit of recent outings and should benefit from that seat time.

Elsewhere, Clonakilty’s Kevin Kelleher (Ford Escort) can clinch third in Class 14 within the ITRC but needs to finish provided Killarney’s Conor Murphy (Ford Escort) does likewise. Other locals competing include Kilcrohane’s Jer O’Donovan (Ford Fiesta R5), Clonakilty’s Aidan Hennessy (Ford Fiesta Rally4), Eamonn McCarthy (Honda Civic) and Tim McCarthy (Toyota Corolla).

In the Historic category, Ardfield’s Anthony O’Sullivan is aiming to clinch the overall co-driver’s award, he competes with Welsh driver Neil Williams (Ford Escort RS1800).

The three-stage locations are Mullentaura (x3), Badgers Hill (x3) and Chimneyfield (x2) with rally headquarters, scrutiny, parc fermé, service and finish ramp celebrations all at the Corrin Events Centre (Cork Marts complex) in Rathcormac. The first stage begins at 9.44am.