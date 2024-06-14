Judge warns car thief that he could be facing prison time in September

A CLONAKILTY man who stole a car belonging to woman staying at his mother’s house, ended up crashing it against the wall of another house, a court has heard.

When Judge James McNulty was dealing with the case of Jamie Williamson at Clonakilty District Court recently, he told the defendant that he could be facing 10 months in prison.

Mr Williamson of 11 Convent Way, Clonakilty previously appeared in court and pleaded guilty to the unlawful taking of a car, criminal damage, three counts of dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving without a driving licence, failing to report a collision, failing to remain at the scene of a collision and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

The court previously heard that he stole the car belonging to Helen Ahern, who had been staying at the home of his mum, Christine Williamson.

He ended up having a head-on collision with a car on Clarke Street, and then drove off and later crashed the car into the wall of a private house in Youghals, Clonakilty.

At a recent court sitting, a probation report was produced which indicated that Mr Williamson was fit to do community service.

Defence solicitor Conrad Murphy said his client has six previous convictions which are all related to drink and drugs and said his client, who is a dad to a young baby, is engaging with addiction services on an ongoing basis.

‘If he goes back to prison, there will be an interruption to his help,’ said Mr Murphy.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy reminded the court that the Mr Williamson was on a suspended sentence at the time of these offences.

Judge James McNulty directed him to carry out 200 hours of community service in lieu of 90 days in prison on the criminal damage charge.

He also convicted and fined him €500 for the dangerous driving charge at Convent Way and disqualified him from driving for four years. He took into consideration the other two dangerous driving charges at Clarke Street and Youghals.

The judge also convicted and fined him €200 for driving without insurance and took into consideration the charge of having no driving licence.

He adjourned the unlawful taking of the car and the remaining charges to September 3rd requesting an updated probation report.

‘The sentence this court has in mind for the unlawful taking is 10 months, depending on the updated probation report,’ said Judge McNulty, who also directed that Mr Williamson be subject to random urinalysis while out on bail.

‘Gardaí have liberty to re-enter if he comes to their attention between now and the next court date.’