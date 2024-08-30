Job done as St Mary’s march into Carbery JAHC quarter-finals

ST MARY’S 1-21

BANTRY BLUES 0-8

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

ST MARY’S cruised into the RCM Tarmacadam Carbery JAHC quarter-finals following a comprehensive 16-point win over Bantry Blues in Dunmanway.

Nine different scorers, including 1-2 from Michael O’Driscoll, was one of the reasons the eventual winners dominated the entire game and eased into the knock-out stages.

Jason Collins contributed 0-7 and Darren O’Donovan landed 0-5 as St Mary’s, ahead by ten points at the short whistle, comfortably kept the scoreboard ticking over during a lacklustre second period.

Though they battled gamely, Bantry were unable to match St Mary’s shooting accuracy and will need a significant improvement in their final Roinn 2 outing against St James to prolong their stay in this year’s championship.

‘It’s great to be in a quarter-final,’ St Mary’s mentor Mike Dineen commented.

‘Look, it was a tough game tonight. We scored 1-21 along with 11 wides but Bantry still made it hard for us. It was a tough, physical game.

‘We took fellas off with injuries and, hopefully, they will be back in time for the quarter-final. We have a two-week break now before the football (championship), which we need. Overall, we are happy and can have no complaints.’

St Mary’s entered their second and final junior A hurling group clash having previously played out a 0-13 to 1-10 draw with St James. Bantry’s first championship outing began badly as they shipped seven early scores.

Michael O’Driscoll’s goal along with Brian McCarthy, Jason Collins (free) Darren O’Donovan (free), Olan Corcoran, Aaron O’Driscoll and Peter O’Driscoll strikes made it 1-6 to 0-2 after ten minutes.

Olan Corcoran, Michael O’Driscoll and a Jason Collins brace of frees rounded off a dominant Mary’s first-half performance. Ronan O’Mahony, Shane Keevers and Sean Cronin (free) replies were of scant consolation to a Bantry side that changed ends 1-11 to 0-3 in arrears.

Sean Cronin opened the scoring at the beginning of the second period but St Mary’s response was as swift as it was devastating. Three points apiece from Jason Collins (three frees) and Darren O’Donovan (two frees) edged their side 1-17 to 0-4 in front.

Paudie McNamara and Niall Kelleher swapped scores with Shane Keevers and Dara McCarthy heading into the closing stages.

Tempers boiled over temporarily, but St Mary’s kept their composure and saw out the remaining time with Darren O’Donovan (free) and Aaron O’Driscoll points answered by Sean Cronin and Dara McCarthy.

A 1-21 to 0-8 final score was a fair reflection of St Mary’s dominance.

‘It is a great boost for the players,’ Mike Dineen added.

‘A win is a win. All said and done, we are happy and looking forward to seeing who we will face in the quarter-finals. We will take it from there.’

Scorers

St Mary’s: J Collins 0-7 (6f); M O’Driscoll 1-2; D O’Donovan 0-5 (4f); O Corcoran, A O’Driscoll 0-2 each; B McCarthy, P McNamara, N Kelleher 0-1 each.

Bantry Blues: S Keevers 0-3 (1f); D McCarthy (1f), S Cronin (1f) 0-2 each; R O’Mahony 0-1.

St Mary’s: G Harrington; J Hurley, R Scannell, B Brady; M O’Driscoll, D O’Donovan, R Baggott; E Cullinane, O Corcoran; M O’Driscoll, B McCarthy, N Kelleher; A O’Driscoll, J Collins, P O’Driscoll.

Subs: P McNamara for M O’Driscoll (21), D Curtin for N Kelleher (45), K Murphy for R Baggott (54).

Bantry Blues: A O’Sullivan; Conor Cronin, C O’Leary, Christopher Cronin; K O’Sullivan, S O’Leary, Crowley; R O’Mahony, D McCarthy; S Keevers, J McCarthy, M O’Donovan; C McCarthy, S Coughlan, S Cronin.

Subs: P Goggin for K O’Sullivan (49), R O'Donovan for S Cronin (49), C Edgeworth for C McCarthy (54).

Referee: Michael Collins (Clonakilty).