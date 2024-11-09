Jason O’Mahony thrilled to win Johnny Whyte Perpetual Cup at Kerry Winter Rally

BY MARTIN WALSH

ROSSCARBERY’S Jason O’Mahony (Ford Escort) and his Sam’s Cross co-driver Willie Buchanan were thrilled to win the Johnny Whyte Perpetual Cup for the highest-placed West Cork crew on Sunday’s Rose Hotel Kerry Winter Rally.

The late Johnny White lost his life on the Banna Rally 30 years ago and since then the Kerry Motor Club organisers have presented the trophy in his honour. West Cork crews have a great affection for this award and O’Mahony’s victory is even more special to all of his family, all of whom were great friends with the late Johnny Whyte.

‘We are thrilled to win the Johnny Whyte Perpetual Cup,’ Jason told The Southern Star.

‘Sadly, I can remember so much about that fateful day. I was only 11 at the time. We were in the hospital that evening. Jerry (Jason’s father) was great friends with Johnny and they competed in many events. There was great camaraderie between all the lads. That day, Johnny was in great form and himself and Pat (his brother) were thrilled to be beating the Casey’s from Ruan.

‘My co-driver this weekend was Willie Buchannan and, ironically, he hadn’t competed in this event since that day 30 years ago when he was with Tossie Hayes (Ford Escort). They were three cars behind when the accident happened.’

On Sunday’s event O’Mahony/Buchanan finished sixth in Class 13. The second-placed West Cork crew were Clonakilty’s Eamonn and Lisa McCarthy (Honda Civic).

Jason concluded, ‘We had a good steady run. It’s great to win it for sure, amazing.’

Indeed, West Cork crews enjoyed considerable success in Sunday’s Rose Hotel Kerry Winter Rally including a number of class wins. Drimoleague’s Gary Lordan/Alan O’Farrell (Honda Civic) took a start-to-finish victory in Class 9. Likewise, Skibbereen’s Patrick Calnan (Honda Civic) and his Leap co-driver Amy Gallwey, who won Class 3 by a margin of almost three and a half minutes. Kilcrohane’s Michael O'Donovan (who works with Tom Gahan Motorsport) and his Ballydehob co-driver George Swanton took a TGM Ford Fiesta Rally5 to victory in Class1. In the Junior category, Ballinhassig’s Barry McIntyre (Honda Civic) took top spot.

Meanwhile, Glandore’s Pat Calnan (a cousin of Skibbereen’s Patrick Calnan) and Leap’s Ray Shanahan took their Ford Fiesta to second place in Class 2A, while Clonakilty’s Eamonn and Lisa McCarthy (Honda Civic) took second spot in Class 11F. Barryroe’s Dylan Doonan, on what was his maiden outing in the Junior category and accompanied by Ardfield’s Gary Lombard (Peugeot 106 GTi), finished fifth.

The event, that consisted of two stages repeated three times, was won by Monaghan’s Richard Moffett (Toyota Starlet), who led from the start and finished 34.9 seconds in front of the Ford Escort of Monaghan’s Johno Doogan with Limerick’s Christopher O’Callaghan (Ford Escort) 4.9 seconds further behind in third. Donoughmore’s Leonard Downey (Ford Escort) and his Douglas co-driver Mark Murphy were the top Cork crew, they finished eighth overall.

***

Ballylickey’s Keith Cronin will be amongst a number of West Cork competitors that will be honoured at the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship awards ceremony that takes place at the Avenue Hotel, Killarney this Saturday evening. A new title sponsor for the series will be announced earlier in the day.

***

As the Motorsport Ireland National Navigation Trial Championship continues this weekend with the Drumlin Navigation Trial in Monaghan, the second round of the series, plans for the forthcoming Carbery Night Navigation Trial (November 23rd/24th) are well advanced.

The event, the third round of the national campaign and round two of the Munster series, will be based at the Kilmurry GAA complex. The first car away on the 85-mile route that is based on Ordnance Survey Discovery Series Map 86 (Fifth edition) is at 9.01pm.