Jagoe rescues Drinagh Rangers in eight-goal epic

Clonakilty SC 4

Drinagh Rangers 4

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

CLONAKILTY Soccer Club and Drinagh Rangers could not be separated following an eight-goal Premier Division epic in Darrara on Sunday morning.

Reigning champions Clonakilty and last year’s runners-up Drinagh Rangers have dominated the West Cork League’s top tier in recent years. This season is proving no different and this marvellous game underlined why.

Two intense rivals entered this top-of-the-table clash on identical records of four wins from four outings. Something had to give in Darrara. In the end, both teams left with their unbeaten records intact.

How Clonakilty and Drinagh got to a final score of 4-4 will live long in the memory – three of those eight goals were netted in injury-time of this classic.

The visitors got off to a flier courtesy of an opening goal inside the first minute.

Forcing a corner, Robbie McQueen’s delivery caused momentary panic in the Clonakilty penalty area. Tom McQueen took full advantage, calmly finding the back of the net from six yards.

Reuben Henry and Ethan Draper helped settle the home team’s nerves but a well-drilled offside trap frustrated their attempts to get back in the game. Henry had the ball in the net after eight minutes but the goal was correctly ruled out for another offside before Clon hit back.

Springing their opponent’s high line, a near-post cross saw Joe Edmead brought down. Chris Collins made no mistake from the spot kick to make it one apiece.

Neither goalkeeper, Iain O’Driscoll nor Jack Payne Murphy, were unduly troubled thanks to two high defensive lines that squeezed the middle third of any space. There were plenty of quality moments thanks to Caolan O’Driscoll and Michael Hennigan’s combined abilities. The same was true of Clon’s Jack O’Crowley, Alan Murphy and Alan Ward although the league leaders lost Joe Edmead and James Horan to injury before the break.

The second period was barely three minutes old when the Premier Division champions struck for a second time. Alan Ward’s perfectly-timed through-ball released Chris Collins. The Clonakilty striker calmly slid the ball under an out-rushing Jack Payne Murphy to make it 2-1.

The hosts had two chances to extend their advantage in successive attacks yet couldn’t conjure up a finish thanks to Barry O’Driscoll (T) and JJ Collins’s defending.

Drinagh had little option but to empty their bench and up the intensity with 20 minutes to go. Yet, the outcome of a free-flowing game looked settled once Jack O’Crowley found the net to push the home side 3-1 ahead.

Writing off a team of Rangers’ quality is a dangerous thing and so it proved as the Canon Crowley Park club roared back.

First, Keith Jagoe fired home from a corner to reduce the deficit before the visitors were awarded a 92nd-minute penalty. Tom McQueen was coolness personified as he converted to make it 3-3.

Most teams would settle for a share of the points at that late juncture but not the top two in the West Cork League.

Instead, it was Clonakilty’s turn to convert from a set-piece as Reuben Henry scored from a corner after 94 minutes.

Amazingly, and showing just why they can never be written off, Drinagh conjured up another equaliser when Clon failed to clear a corner. Robbie McQueen crossed for Keith Jagoe to score with 96 minutes on the clock.

It finished 4-4. What a game and what a title race in store over the coming months.

Clonakilty Soccer Club: lain O’Driscoll, James Horan, Rob Downey, Joe Edmead, Chris Collins, Liam Anthony White, Ethan Draper, Eoin Harnett, Alan Ward, Reuben Henry, Alan Murphy.

Subs: Cal John O’Mahony, Jack O’Crowley, Mark Shorten, Mark Irwin, Jonathon Leahy, Ben McCarthy Shields, Shane Buttimer.

Drinagh Rangers: Jack Payne Murphy, Gearoid White, JJ Collins, Caolan O'Driscoll, Robbie McQueen, Tom McQueen, Sean Calnan, Michael Hennigan, Barry O’Driscoll (H), Harry Carey, Barry O’Driscoll (T).

Subs: Donal O’Donovan, Brian Hodnett, Keith Jagoe, Padraic Hegarty, Mark Grace, Matthew Murnane.

Referee: Colin Clancy.