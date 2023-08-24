‘It’s in our own hands now’, insists Adrigole boss Tim O’Sullivan after crucial West Cork derby win

Adrigole 2-11

Gabriel Rangers 1-9

TOM LYONS REPORTS

WITH ten minutes remaining in this cracking Bon Secours IAFC game in wind-swept Kealkill, the sides were level. Battling Adrigole then edged two points in front but Gabriels were far from finished and it took a superb goal from the stylish full forward David Harrington in the 57th minute to hammer the final nail in Rangers’ coffin.

There were a lot of bragging rights at stake, and two valuable points, in this clash and the exchanges certainly were not for the faint-hearted, growing in intensity in a hectic final quarter.

A strong diagonal wind dictated the trend of the game and Adrigole, against the wind, laid the foundations for their victory by limiting Gabriels to seven points in the first half, trailing by only three at the break. Gabriels were not surrendering easily in the second half against the wind, answering an Adrigole goal with a goal of their own within a couple of minutes. It all came down to the final ten minutes and it was then that Adrigole’s extra physical strength and their amazing work-rate in turning over possession really began to take its toll on the Carbery side.

‘We really had to work hard for that win and the lads gave everything they had in them,’ said a delighted Adrigole mentor Tim O’Sullivan. ‘We knew we didn’t do ourselves justice the first day out against a very good Aghabullogue side and we came home very disappointed from that game.

‘We had to win to stay in contention in the group. Last year we got to the quarter-finals and we set a target this season to match that and maybe go a step further. We had to win today to do that.’

Playing with the strong diagonal wind, Gabriels got on top from the start and the first quarter belonged to the immaculate Mark Cronin. He rifled six shots, four from placed balls at all angles, straight between the posts. Adrigole found it difficult to kick scores against the wind and had to be content with scores from David Harrington (free) and Cian O’Shea. It was Gabriels in front by 0-6 to 0-2 after 20 minutes.

When Ben O’Sullivan and Harrington (free) pointed before half time, the pendulum had swung in Adrigole’s favour. Even though Sean Kelleher (free) had the last score of the half, and Gabriels’ first apart from Cronin, their lead of 0-7 to 0-4 at the break hardly looked sufficient.

Gabriels came out battling in the second half, limiting Adrigole to a single Harrington free in the opening ten minutes. However, they were struck a hard blow in the 40th minute when Adrigole manufactured a rather bizarre goal, Neil O’Sullivan touching the ball home to give his side the lead for the first time in the game. When Harrington quickly followed with a point, it seemed the Beara men were on their way but Gabriels responded in style within two minutes, Ger O’Callaghan rattling the Adrigole net to regain the lead, 1-7 to 1-6.

The battle was really joined now as the sides swapped scores twice over the next ten minutes. The free-taking of Adrigole sub Kevin Goggin was to prove vital in the closing stages. It was anybody’s game with ten minutes remaining, the sides tied at 1-8 each and it was the stronger Adrigole men who grabbed the initiative.

Points from Jason Harrington and Cian O’Shea shoved them two in front but it wasn’t until the 57th minute that they made the game safe when they turned over possession at midfield and Charlie O’Sullivan placed David Harrington for a superb goal. It was game, set and match to the Beara men with Mark Cronin and Kevin Goggin swapping frees before the finish.

‘This puts us in a good position for the last round,’ said O’Sullivan. ‘We’re up against bottom-of-the-table Glenville, while Gabriels must play top-of-the-table Aghabullogue. It’s in our own hands now and that’s what we wanted. The lads are up for it.’

Scorers

Adrigole: David Harrington 1-5 (4f); Neil O’Sullivan 1-0; Cian O’Shea, Kevin Goggin 0-2 each; Jason Harrington, Ben O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Gabriel Rangers: Mark Cronin 0-8 (6f); Gerald O’Callaghan 1-0; Sean Kelleher 0-1f.

Adrigole: William O’Sullivan; Liam Harrington, Fergal Carey, Daniel Harrington; Sean O’Sullivan, Sean O’Shea, Cathal O’Sullivan; Neil O’Sullivan, Charlie O’Sullivan; Cian O’Shea, Jason Harrington, Ben O’Sullivan; Gerard O’Shea, David Harrington, Connie O’Shea.

Subs: Diarmuid O’Sullivan for C O’Sullivan (43), Kevin Goggin for B O’Sullivan (46), Cian O’Neill for D Harrington (50), Tiernan O’Sullivan for C O’Sullivan (56).

Gabriel Rangers: Liam Hegarty; Liam Hodnett, David O’Regan, Killian O’Sullivan; Killian O’Brien, Richard Moynihan, Danny McSweeney; Sean Kelleher, Kieran Roycroft; Luca Bowen, Gerald O’Callaghan, Paddy O’Driscoll; Mark Cronin, James O’Regan, Keith O’Driscoll.

Sub: David Roycroft for R Moynihan (40).

Referee: Jimmy O’Sullivan (St Colum’s).