'It will be phenomenal to have family there, especially my two daughters to watch their dad play in the Olympic Games'

DAVID Harte is in line to become a two-time Olympian.

The Ballinspittle man, also a former student of Bandon Grammar School, was between the posts as the Irish men’s hockey team secured their seats on the flight to Paris for this summer’s Olympic Games.

The Green Machine claimed the 12th and final qualifying spot after defeating Korea 4-3 last Sunday in a must-win showdown at the Olympic qualification tournament.

Referencing the relief to avenge the heartbreak of Vancouver in 2019 where Ireland missed out on qualification to Tokyo in heart-breaking and controversial fashion, Harte was thrilled Ireland got the job done last weekend.

‘To qualify with the team for Paris is fantastic especially after the loss in Canada that everyone still holds deep and close to them for all the wrong reasons. I think that has allowed us to move on from that period,’ Harte said.

‘It was also sheer relief and sheer ecstasy, just raw emotion at the feeling of qualifying and also for the eight or nine guys that had been in Vancouver, as it was just for me too.

‘It was a release of emotions for me personally, not having my two daughters and wife on the sideline for one of the first times because logistically it wasn’t possible. I think it was very emotional for everyone because we all sacrificed so much for so many months and years, and it all came to the fore in the end. No better way to do it than to qualify for the Olympic Games.’

Now that Ireland have qualified for Paris, Harte will be looking forward to the chance to represent his country on the biggest stage with his family by his side. It’s also the opportunity to become a two-time Olympian as he captained the Irish team at the Rio Games in 2016.

‘Once we get our heads straight and the surreal feeling and thoughts in your mind sorted, maybe you can start planning towards the end of July and the beginning of August. I'm definitely looking forward to the summer coming. It will be phenomenal to have family there, especially my two daughters to watch their dad play in the Olympic Games. It’s really what dreams are made of.’

Ireland left it to the last possible opportunity to qualify for Paris, being the 12th team to secure their place. Their game against Korea was a win-or-go-home encounter.

‘It was a qualifying event I never kind of experienced before. That was my fifth qualifier that I was involved in and realistically, it was one of the first times ever that you nearly had two opportunities to qualify,’ he said.

‘We lost the semi-final against Spain on Friday, and usually, that’s you gone. End of the line. Done. But the fact that there was another opportunity to have that game against Korea on Sunday – we just went “Right lads, it’s all or nothing here”.’