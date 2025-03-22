INTERIORS: Paint can save you hundreds and transform old furniture

PAINTING is the easiest and cheapest way to transform old furniture to fit your style and decor.

You don’t have to replace your old furniture simply to fit with a new decorative style in your house.

Even tired looking pieces can be revived with the clever use of paint, allowing you to customise them exactly the way that you want.

If you are on the lookout for furniture to upcycle, keep an open mind – you can score some great deals on purchasing some secondhand pieces and with a fresh coat of paint you can create a custom piece of furniture without spending hundreds of euro.

Whether you find a hidden gem that is ready for a fresh look, or you’ve purchased something new and want to make it look old, it can all be achieved using paint.

There are many ways to paint furniture, including using a roller, paintbrush or paint sprayer. Each painting tool will give a slightly different finish, with a paint sprayer giving the most professional look.

It’s all about using colour in unexpected ways to create something fabulous.

• If you need help with your interiors, contact Lauraine on 086 8657360, follow her Facebook business page ine anish or www.ineanish.ie