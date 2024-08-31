Inter Clonakilty take control of U12 Schoolgirls Premier division

BY GER McCARTHY

INTER Clonakilty have moved clear of the chasing pack at the top of the SuperValu WCSSL U12 Schoolgirls Premier.

The race to become U12 league champions intensified this past weekend. League leaders Inter Clonakilty enjoyed a three-point lead over Drinagh Rangers ahead of Friday evening’s trip to Canon Crowley Park. A cracking game ensued in which Mia Hegarty fired Rangers into an early lead. Inter Clonakilty responded positively however, as Erin Coppinger netted a brace to secure a hard earned 2-1 win.

Riverside Athletic produced a terrific display to beat Castlelack 4-1 in the U12 Schoolgirls Championship. That result elevated the Carbery Park side into second place behind Dunmanway Town. Ella Murray and Annabella McCarthy each scored twice for an Riverside team in which Emma Barrett and Sarah Barrett also impressed.

Bay Rovers welcomed Lyre Rovers to Kealkill for a midweek U14 Schoolgirls Premier League fixture. There was little to choose between two well-matched sides. Michaela O’Sullivan’s solitary strike earned Bay a 1-0 victory and moved her team into second place. In the same division, Sullane and Drinagh Rangers’ scheduled fixture had to be postponed.

Drinagh Rangers have joined Bay Rovers in a share of the U16 Schoolgirls Premier League’s lead. Brinny was the venue for a midweek clash where the Canon Crowley Park club ran out convincing 7-1 winners. Carmel Coakley was the top player on view and netted a hat-trick. Katie Collins added a brace with Muireann Campbell and Lucy Hurley also getting their names on Drinagh’s scoresheet. Roise Kelly provided Castlelack’s lone response. Rangers and Bay Rovers are now level in joint-first place on 15 points apiece with the former having played a game less.

***

Bandon native Niamh Cotter lined out for Cork City in their Sports Direct Women’s FAI Cup quarter-final at home to Bohemians last Saturday. Turner’s Cross was the venue for a tie in which the home side caused a shock by defeating their Dublin opponents 2-1 after extra-time. Barrett Eidson’s wonder-strike earned Cotter and her City team mates a place in the FAI Cup last four for the first time in four years.

Drinagh Rangers graduate Emma Hurley was on the scoresheet for Cork City in their League of Ireland Women’s U17 Tier One league clash away to Bohemians last week.

The latter maintained their undefeated streak atop the league standings with a 3-2 win. Hurley netted in the 63rd minute to make it 2-1 but Bohs replied with two late strikes to take all three points. Hurley and her Cork team mates were back in U17 Tier One action last Saturday. Another long road trip, this time to Athlone Town, ended 3-2 to the hosts who moved into second place in the league standings.