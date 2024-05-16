‘Inspectors in other EU countries are not as steadfast as ours are’

THE Irish fishing industry could be at further disadvantage to its European counterparts because of varying levels of inspection, a European election candidate in Ireland South said.

Fine Gael candidate John Mullins was speaking after a visit to Castletownbere, where he was on the campaign trail.

During his visit he said concerns were raised about variances in how regulations were enforced in Ireland and elsewhere in the EU.

‘Protecting Irish fisheries from illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing from entering our market is of particular concern to me.

The people I spoke to are of the view that inspectors in other EU countries are not as steadfast as Irish authorities and as such there is not a level playing field,’ Mr Mullins said.

‘Ireland South is a strategic economic hub for the seafood industry and we need to be a leading voice in Europe when it comes to supporting the fisheries and aquaculture sector. The sector is in decline and it is a travesty that this is the case considering that we are an island nation surrounded by a fantastic seafood resource.’

Mr Mullins said he backs the recently announced comprehensive review of the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP), acknowledging serious issues around stability of income and succession in the Irish fisheries sector.

‘Boats are tied up too often and impacting the very viability of an industry where brave crew encounter all challenges to make a living.’