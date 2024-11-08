Inniscarra crowned kings of Mid Cork

Inniscarra 3-10

Aghinagh 3-9

BRENDAN KENNEALLY REPORTS

THE wait is over – Inniscarra have been crowned Mid Cork junior football champions for the first time since 1989 after this epic replay victory over title holders Aghinagh at Grenagh on Saturday afternoon.

There was an explosive start to the game as both teams scored a goal in the opening minutes, before Inniscarra dominated until the interval and led by four points. In a pulsating second half, Inniscarra kept their noses in front to the end. In fact, Aghinagh never led at any stage, but the second-half fight-back by the Aghinagh men made a huge contribution to a massively entertaining final.

The build-up to the final was overshadowed by the hospitalisation with a sudden serious illness of Aghinagh goalkeeper Kevin Cotter and the thoughts and prayers of all supporters were very much with the Cotter family.

Inniscarra scored almost directly from the throw-in, Dylan O’Sullivan set up by Seán O’Donoghue for a point. From the kick out, ‘Scarra attacked again and the move ended with Dylan O’Sullivan sliding the ball past Paul O’Sullivan in the Aghinagh goal from close range. It was a perfect start for Inniscarra but Aghinagh quickly struck back – Liam Twohig pointed a free before bang-in-form centre forward Con Buckley intercepted the attempted short kick-out and planted the ball in the Inniscarra net to level the scores at 1-1 each, all in the opening three minutes.

Dan O’Connell, subsequently voted man-of-the-match, put ‘Scarra back in front with a point in the 13th minute and immediately took a pass from Frank Horgan and belted the ball to the Aghinagh net from close range to give his side a huge boost.

Cork hurler Seán O’Donoghue added a point and ‘Scarra led by 2-3 to 1-1 after 18 minutes and could have had another goal a minute later except for the agility and bravery of Aghinagh goalkeeper Paul O’Sullivan and his co-defenders, who twice denied Dan O’Connell with courageous blocking.

Inniscarra were on top and a point from a 20th-minute free from Liam Twohig was a relief for Aghinagh before ‘Scarra hit back with points from Liam Ryan and Shay Dineen. The winners led 2-5 to 1-2 after 23 minutes.

A second goal for Aghinagh in the 28th minute improved their situation massively, Liam Twohig parting to Con Buckley in full flight for the latter to billow the ‘Scarra net. There was still time for Seán Sheehan to add a point for ‘Scarra in reply to leave them leading by 2-6 to 2-2 at half time. On the run of play, they were well worthy of their lead and seemingly on the road to victory.

The second half started with a third goal for Inniscarra – Dan O’Connell parted to Seán O’Donoghue who released Dylan O’Sullivan for a shot from close range. Within minutes Aghinagh lost Declan Ambrose to leg injury. Trailing by seven points, their position did not look good. Aghinagh’s reaction to their predicament, however, was very spirited and made for a wonderful contest from here until the final whistle.

The Aghinagh comeback was marked by a fiercely unyielding defence with Donagh O’Riordan, Aodh Twomey and Luke O’Leary to the fore, Thomas Morgans battling at midfield and Con Buckley inspirational at centre forward, assisted by Liam Twohig and Gearóid O’Sullivan.

Con Buckley kicked a point and set up another for Micheál Horgan on 35. In the 39th minute the fat was really in the fire when Con Buckley crashed in a third goal, for himself and for Aghinagh, after twisting around several tackles in a crowded Inniscarra goalmouth.

Two points now separated the teams, 3-6 to 3-4, and the gap was reduced to the minimum in the 44th minute when Liam Twohig pointed a free.

The wise, battled-hardened old heads on the ‘Scarra team now came to the fore with team captain John O’Callaghan, Liam Ryan, Seán O’Donoghue and Dan O’Connell providing disciplined leadership to their teammates as ‘Scarra emptied their bench. Dylan O’Sullivan interacted with O’Donoghue before sending over a point for ‘Scarra off the post on 42, and only the butt of the Aghinagh post denied ‘Scarra’s Frankie Horgan of a fourth goal.

In the 45th minute Con Buckley kicked a super point for Aghinagh, but Seán O’Donoghue kicked an equally good score from near the sideline to restore the two-point advantage. There was a lull in the scoring but not in the excitement before Liam Twohig pointed an Aghinagh free in the 51st minute after a foul on William Coakley. Back came Inniscarra, as Dan O’Connell kicked another superb point to re-open the two-point gap.

Liam Twohig then took a pass from Buckley to again leave only a point between the teams after 59 minutes with four minutes of time added announced. Aghinagh were desperately unlucky when William Coakley’s shot hit the ‘Scarra post and was cleared and Inniscarra substitute Liam O’Connor, the Muskerry star unable to start through injury, eased the situation for his side with their final score of the game in injury-time.

Aghinagh laid siege to the Inniscarra goal and David Kelleher was denied by stout defending before William Coakley had the final score of the game for Aghinagh a minute from time. A later effort from Aodh Twomey went just inches wide.

Inniscarra are worthy champions for 2024, their second Mid Cork title in all and their first since 1989.

Scorers

Inniscarra: D O’Sullivan 2-2; D O’Connell 1-2; S O’Donoghue 0-2; L Ryan, S Sheehan, S Dineen, L O’Connor 0-1 each.

Aghinagh: C Buckley 3-2; L Twohig 0-5 (4f); M Horgan, W Coakley 0-1 each.

Inniscarra: Dominick Kelleher; David Keane, John O’Callaghan, Jack O’Sullivan; Liam Ryan, Jack O’Dwyer, Cameron Lynch; David Coughlan, Seán Sheehan; Frank Hogan, Shay Dineen, Seán O’Donoghue; Tadgh Lyons, Dan O’Connell, Dylan O’Sullivan.

Subs: Cormac Dineen for C Lynch (inj, 12), Jack Hayes for J O’Sullivan (35), Mark McLoughlin for D O’Sullivan (42), Timmy Murphy for D Coughlan (44), Liam O’Connor for S Sheehan (49).

Aghinagh: Paul O’Sullivan; Olan Cummins, Donagh O’Riordan, Aodh Twomey; Declan Ambrose, Luke O’Leary, Eoghan McCarthy; Shane Corkery, Thomas Morgans; Mathew McCarthy, Con Buckley, Micheál Horgan; Gearóid O’Sullivan, Liam Twohig, TJ Buckley.

Subs: David Kelleher for D Ambrose (inj, 35), William Coakley for M McCarthy (42), Michael O’Brien for S Corkery (55).

Referee: John Ryan (Macroom).