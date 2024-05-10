Impressive Shane Murnane and Liam Hourihane shine for resurgent St Colum’s hurlers

St Colum’s 4-20

St Oliver Plunkett’s 0-14

TOM LYONS REPORTS

THERE’S a new tide rising in Kealkill. After a few years in the doldrums, St Colum’s footballers and hurlers are on the march again. In Ahiohill on Saturday, in summer-like conditions, it was the turn of the hurlers to show that their young, developing side will be no pushover come championship time in August.

Both sides were short players in this Dubliner Cheese Carbery Division 1 league contest, with the home side particularly hard hit. For the first time in memory the Magpies turned out without a single O’Driscoll brother on the team, and their loss was definitely felt.

The St Colum’s domination began in the middle of the pitch where the strong Shane Murnane lorded affairs; he’s a real talent and split the posts on 11 occasions, five from play. Murnane had a companion destroyer in Liam Hourihane in attack, another great striker of the ball, whose long-range scores were a delight to watch. He had seven points to his name, five from play, with six of his points coming in the second half.

‘We’ve been down now for a few years and we’re delighted to be back in contention again. This is a young side, with a good sprinkling of older guys,’ explained manager Dermot O’Sullivan.

‘We’re involved with Bantry, Cill Mochomóg, in underage and that gives us a chance to play a higher grade. We’re getting some good young lads through that system.’

To Plunkett’s credit, their depleted side made it difficult for the winners. Their veteran players – Conor McCarthy, Mike Keohane and Brian Walsh – again led the way but they also have some promising young hurlers coming through, with Cian McCarthy hurling well at centre back, well assisted by Sean White and Sean Crowley in defence. In full forward Darragh McCarthy they have unearthed a real scoring forward, who equalled Murnane’s contribution of 0-11.

Although Darragh McCarthy opened the scoring for Plunkett’s, it was Colum’s who grabbed early control. Murnane hit three points and Hourihane one, before Conor and Darragh McCarthy responded with white flags to leave Colum’s in front by one, 0-4 to 0-3, at the end of the first quarter. St Colum’s laid the foundation for this decisive win at the start of the second quarter when they struck for two goals, from strong full forward Dermot Cronin and impressive winger Tadhg Cronin. By the break Colum’s led 2-9 to 0-7.

It was St Colum’s who grabbed control again after the break and a decisive third goal by Eddie O’Sullivan in the 36th minute was supplemented by points from Liam Hourihane (3) and Shane Murnane (2). Plunkett’s replied with points by Mike Keohane and Darragh McCarthy (2) to leave the visitors in front by 13 points at the end of the third quarter, 3-14 to 0-10. St Colum’s finished well and struck for their fourth goal, Dan Andrews finding the net to cap a resounding win.

Our Star: No separating Shane Murnane, first half, and Liam Hourihane, second half, for St Colum’s, with special mention for Darragh McCarthy, St Oliver Plunkett’s.

Scorers - St Colum’s: Shane Murnane 0-11 (6f); Liam Hourihane 0-7 (2f); Eddie O’Sullivan, Dan Andrews 1-1 each; Tadhg Cronin, Dermot Cronin 1-0 each. St Oliver Plunkett’s: Darragh McCarthy 0-11 (7f); Alan McKennedy, Conor McCarthy, Mike Pat Keohane 0-1 each.

St Colum’s: Michael Daly; Pat Daly, Damien Cronin, Donal Hurley; Anthony O’Sullivan, Michael Casey, John Boyden O’Connell; Seán Murnane, Tony Harrington; Dan Andrews, Eddie O’Sullivan, Tadhg Cronin; Liam Hourihane, Dermot Cronin, JD O’Sullivan. Subs: Daniel Lucey for P Daly (38), Cian Cronin for JD O’Sullivan (42), Andrew Goggin for D Cronin (50).

St Oliver Plunkett’s: Jamie O’Neill; Eoin McCarthy, Seán White, Ciarán Dullea; Brian Walsh, Cian McCarthy, Seán Crowley; Seán O’Donovan, Michael Collins; Alan McKennedy, Conor McCarthy, Barry Ryan; Michael Pat Keohane, Darragh McCarthy, Greg O’Sullivan. Sub: Ivor Helen for G O’Sullivan (ht).

Referee: Connie Murphy (Kilbree).