HURLING LEAGUE ROUND-UP: Newcestown close in on promotion, Mathúnas are going up

NEWCESTOWN only need one more point to earn promotion from the Red FM Hurling League Division 3 following a comfortable 5-21 to 0-19 win away to Blarney.

Niall O’Sullivan’s side were 2-12 to 0-10 in front at half time thanks to goals from Richard O’Sullivan (who hit 2-10, 2-4f) and Niall Kelly, and were in complete control.

O’Sullivan, Kelly (2-1) and Ciarán O’Donovan all scored second-half goals to round off a comprehensive win. Inter-county star Luke Meade led the charge for Newcestown with 0-4 from play while Seán O’Donovan (0-3), David Buckley (0-2) and Ciarán Hurley also scored.

Elsewhere, Bride Rovers beat Courcey Rovers, 1-16 to 1-15, in a promotion four-pointer in Ballinspittle. Bride are now level on points with Newcestown (13 points) while Courceys are on 11 with one game remaining. Next up for Newcestown is a home game with Castlelyons on June 29th, and if they avoid defeat here they clinch promotion.

Bandon’s remarkable winning run continued in Division 4 as they recorded their eighth win on the bounce in a 0-14 to 0-7 victory over Tracton. Promotion is already guaranteed as they lead the second-placed teams by seven points. Michael Cahalane carried on his great form with 0-9 (8f), while Charlie Long, Seán Carey, Eolan McSweeney, Dylan O’Donovan and Jack Cullinane scored too. Across all hurling divisions, the Lilywhites are the only club to win every game. Who will join Bandon in the league final? It’s still all up in the air.

After Watergrasshill and Inniscarra drew 0-21 to 1-18 and Kilworth beat Kildorrery 2-18 to 1-18, Inniscarra and Kilworth met in what looked like a promotion play-off.

Inniscarra won 0-23 to 1-16, leaving them on eleven points with one game remaining, meaning a draw in their final game will be enough. Watergrasshill and Kilworth are both on nine points and can still go up.

In Division 7, Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas were promoted to Division 6 after a 3-20 to 3-10 win over Douglas’ seconds in the city. Not a bad first season in the county leagues for the men from Castletownkenneigh!

Caolan O’Donovan (1-9), Jamie Lucey (1-5) and Shane Corcoran (1-2) were accurate for the Carbery JAHC holders while Conor O’Sullivan (0-2), Kevin O’Donavan and Paddy Crowley scored too. Killavullen will be their final opponents after they beat Killeagh B 1-20 to 3-12.

This also means there will be at least three Carbery clubs in Division 6 of the county leagues in 2026 (Mathúnas, Ballinascarthy and Argideen Rangers) with Barryroe close to being confirmed in it too. Queue local derbies.

Speaking of Division 6, Ballinascarthy’s promotion hopes were dashed after a 1-25 to 0-19 loss to an impressive Glen Rovers second string while Argideen Rangers gave Aghada a walkover. Barryroe still need to confirm survival after a loss to relegation rivals Ballygiblin (1-22 to 2-16). Barryroe, Ballygiblin, Sarsfields and Kinsale are all fighting to avoid one spot with Na Piarsaigh already down.

Finally, in Division 5, Kilbrittain finished off their league campaign with a 2-27 to 0-13 loss to Castlemartyr. Joe Ryan’s side will now prepare for the county premier junior hurling championship which is just around the corner.