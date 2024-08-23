House price report shows West Cork's most and least expensive towns

BY SARAH CANTY

KINSALE – which has a P17 postal code – has, on average, the most expensive properties in West Cork, while Dunmanway (P47) has the most affordable, according to an analysis of the Irish housing market between June 2023 and June 2024.

The GeoDirectory Residential Building biannual report on the stock of residential properties in Ireland, published last week, listed the average property price in the Kinsale area at €529,255.

It showed the average price of homes in Ballincollig was €408,203 and €397,286 in the Crookstown area. The lowest average property price was €241,667 in the Dunmanway area, followed by €279,577 in Bantry, and €300,000 in Macroom.

The most residential property transactions in West Cork occurred in the Carrigaline area, with 388 transactions, 48% of which were new-builds. Ballincollig had the second most transactions of 256 properties, 31% of which were new-builds. Kinsale came third with 188 transactions, 41.5% of which were new-builds.

The least residential property transactions took place in Crookstown with 46 transactions, 76% of which were new; Dunmanway with 72 transactions, 2.8% of which were new; and Skibbereen with 140 transactions, of which only 1.96% were new-builds.

In Cork county, the average property transaction price was €347,357. The total number of new residential address points increased between June 2023 to June 2024 by 3,621. As of June 2024 there were 2,844 new residential buildings under construction in the county, and the residential vacancy rate was 3.7% at the end of Q2 2024. The national average was 3.9%.

Nationally, 31,384 address points were added to the GeoDirectory database. The highest proportion were located in Dublin with over a third of the overall total (10,508), followed by Cork (3,621), Meath (1,812) and Kildare (1,599).

In May 2024 the average house price nationally was €381,749. In Dublin, the average property transaction price was €542,240, the highest in the country, while the lowest average property price was in Longford, at €182,713.

The ten West Cork regions listed by Eircode numbers were: P12 – Macroom; P14 – Crookstown; P17 – Kinsale; P31 – Ballincollig; P43 – Carrigaline; P47 – Dunmanway; P72 – Bandon; P75 – Bantry; P81 – Skibbereen; P85 – Clonakilty.