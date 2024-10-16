HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Three-bed with land asking €650,000

Opportunity on Heir for an island getaway

ISLAND life provides the ultimate get-away-from it all experience, and there’s few more beautiful settings than the islands in Roaring Water Bay.

This property for sale on Heir Island carries that lifestyle appeal. The three-bedroom detached property on 16 acres, adjoining the beautiful strand, is on the market with Pat Maguire Properties for €650,000.

The traditional property also garage, store, workshop, and private jetty. It features a wraparound balcony and art studio overlooking inspirational Roaring Water Bay, looking out to Sherkin Island and beyond. The privacy offered on the southern tip of Heir, with fantastic sea views, will carry huge appeal for buyers who might be interested in using this as a holiday residence as well as those looking for a permanent home.

The island itself has beautiful walks, while the main island residential area ‘Paris’ can rival its French namesake! The house has one bathroom. It has a F BER rating and access to mains services, with private drainage.

Working from home could certainly be a consideration here and broadband is available.

The MV Thresher ferry service to Cunnamore Pier – 15kms from Skibbereen – operates all year round. The ferry just takes four minutes, with six weekday services and five weekend services from April to October and five weekday services and four weekday ones, from November to March. For more contact 028 22822 or email [email protected]