HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Stunning Garinish views in cosy retreat for €225,000

SET on an elevated site in a magnificent coastal location overlooking the famed Garinish Island and Glengarriff Harbour, Quayside is a beautifully renovated and cosy retreat just 2.5km from Glengarriff.

The charming residence offers bright and airy accommodation extending to approximately 63 sqm (675 sq ft), with each room thoughtfully laid out to make the most of its scenic surroundings.

Features include a solid fuel stove, PVC double-glazed windows, and a gravel driveway with ample parking.

The accommodation comprises an entrance hallway, a spacious sitting/dining room with a wood-burning stove and double doors opening onto a sunny terrace, a fully fitted kitchen, utility room, bathroom, and two generously sized bedrooms.

Additionally, the property includes a basement garage, providing excellent storage space.

The elevated position ensures privacy while also enhancing the spectacular views.

To the rear, a small garden area features a raised decking area — perfect for enjoying the sun and taking in the best views of the harbour.

The property is on the market with selling agents Sherry FitzGerald for €225,000. For more information visit sherryfitz.ie or call 028 21404.