HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Riverwood, on private 1.3-acre site, for €550,000

July 23rd, 2025 8:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Pristine Ballydehob four-bed.

COMFORT and style are married perfectly in a pristine property near Ballydehob.

Riverwood – so called as it has direct access to the Rathravane River – is a four-bed home that’s ideally designed for modern, family living.

Living spaces, including a very generous conservatory, are well-sized and the vibe throughout is bright, airy and welcoming. 

Conveniently one bedroom is on the ground floor with the other three upstairs.

The house sits on a 1.3 acre site featuring a spacious patio area.

A unique feature which sets this property apart is a private pathway at the bottom of the garden that leads directly to the Rathravane River.

Located 1.5miles from the fashionable village of Ballydehob, the property enjoys the peace of the countryside, while also being well connected.

Selling agent Colm Cleary of James Lyons O’Keeffe highlighted the excellent finish throughout and said the property would work as a full-time residence, or a holiday home.

