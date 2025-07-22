Collins and de Valera – what might have been…

The unveiling of a painting entitled What Might have Been at the Michael Collins Museum in Castleview, just outside Clonakilty, was described as ‘an act of Civil War reconciliation’ by Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

Based on an iconic photograph, the piece by artist Mark McFadden depicts three major figures within the Irish political landscape - Michael Collins, Harry Boland and Éamon de Valera - taken prior to the Ard Fheis in 1922.

The gathering at the museum included members of the Crowley, Collins and Boland families, political representatives, neighbours and friends who listened as speakers recalled the rich, complex heritage of times past.

An Taoiseach was fascinated to hear stories related by Tim Crowley, who runs the museum with his wife Dolores, and on a few occasions wondered what indeed ‘might have been’ if solutions were found to prevent the Irish Civil War.

Of the portrait he remarked: ‘It’s fascinating for many reasons, they (Michael Collins, Harry Boland and Éamon de Valera) are at the Ard Fheis, where intense moves were made to try and reconcile. Harry Boland is in good form obviously cracking a joke of some sort, Michael Collins is very engaged by that and de Valera is slightly back with a smile on his face.’

Tadhg Crowley (a grandnephew of Harry Boland) whose decision it was to donate the portrait to the Michael Collins Museum in Castleview, also unveiled a tribute to his grandfather Senator Sean O’Donovan, who was three years behind Michael Collins in primary school in Clonakilty and remembers engaging with him in the school yard, that will also be housed at the centre.