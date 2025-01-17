‘Hodnett’s leg drive is sensational,’ says Zebo after Rosscarbery man inspires Munster win

THE West Cork mafia played a crucial role in Munster’s 17-12 victory over English side Saracens in a crunch European Rugby Champions Cup tie in Thomond Park.

Rosscarbery native John Hodnett scored Munster’s match-winning second try on 65 minutes to snatch the badly-needed win while Innishannon’s Jack Crowley and Skibbereen’s Gavin Coombes also played crucial roles.

Munster were 9-3 down going into the last 20 minutes but a try from Dian Bleuler, after a brilliant linebreak from Coombes, changed the game. That was converted by Crowley, making it 10-3 after 60 minutes.

Then came Hodnett crossing the whitewash after some good work down the wing.

‘He is very difficult to defend in those wider channels,’ former Munster star Simon Zebo said of Hodnett afterwards. ‘He is so robust with his carries. You think you have him but you really need to stick your tackles on him because his leg drive is sensational. To do one of the backs, inside and outside, and have the gas to go for the finish is incredible for John.’

Jack Crowley converted Hodnett’s try and there was no coming back for the Saracens in a dramatic night in Limerick. This win moves Munster ahead of Saracens in Group 3 on scoring difference (both on ten points) with English club Northampton Saints sitting top on 11 points while French side Castres are on nine points in fourth.

‘I think it’s a feeling this group has been longing for a while and in particular what the supporters have deserved. Just at full time, to be able to give them something,’ Crowley said.

‘They have been sticking with us through tough times as well and not getting the results that we wanted in the past. To do that here in Thomond is special.’

Next up for Munster this Saturday in the final round of group games is an away game against Northampton Saints (3.15pm, live on Premier Sports).

***

Meanwhile in Munster Junior League Division 1, Skibbereen got a crucial 7-0 win away to West Cork rivals Bandon in a low-scoring affair in Old Chapel. This was Skibb’s first win in two months, their last one being coincidently over fellow West Cork side Clonakilty. One converted try did the trick for Skibb as they inflicted Bandon’s second defeat in a row, dampening their title hopes. The win moved Skibbereen up to sixth in the table, level on points with Muskerry and just eight points off Bandon in third. Bandon are now 12 points off league leaders Thomond.