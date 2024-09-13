High-flying Rosscarbery maintain 100 percent record

BY GER McCARTHY

ROSSCARBERY and O’Donovan Rossa experienced contrasting fortunes on another busy weekend of Cork LGFA intermediate and junior action.

A fourth consecutive intermediate county championship victory has Rosscarbery sitting top of the grade’s standings. The West Cork side overcame Donoughmore 3-10 to 1-4 in Rosscarbery to move within touching distance of a county semi-final berth.

Ross kicked all bar five of their scores during a dominant first-half display in which Kellianne French, Laura Hodnett, Hannah O’Hea and Ellie Jennings impressed. Kellianne French (1-3), Etaoin Hayes (1-1), Laura Hodnett (1-0), Hannah O’Hea (0-2), Ellen O’Hea (0-2), Ciara O’Rourke and Sarah Hayes (0-1 each) provided the winners' scores.

Elsewhere in the same grade, Inch Rovers defeated Abhainn Dalla 1-10 to 1-5 while O’Donovan Rossa suffered a one-point defeat away to Valley Rovers. Trailing 0-8 to 0-3 at the break, Valleys utilised a strong wind and capitalised on defensive errors to run out 3-5 to 0-13 winners. Éabha O’Donovan top-scored for the Skibbereen club with 0-6. Aoife O’Driscoll (0-3), Laura O’Mahony (0-2), Kate O’Donovan and Mallaidh O’Neill (0-1 each) efforts weren’t enough for a battling Rossa’s. O’Donovan Rossa and Rosscarbery meet in a crucial showdown in Skibbereen on Sunday. Valley Rovers travel to Naomh Abán on the same afternoon.

***

Dromtariffe proved too strong for Beara in the Cork LGFA junior C county championship on Sunday. Down five points at the break, Beara improved in the second period but eventually lost 2-9 to 1-4. Claire Dickinson (1-1), Ciara Murphy, Sarah Hanley and Michelagh Murphy (0-1 each) were on target for a Beara team in which Anna Downing, Eimear O’Shea, Aimee Harrington and Clare O’Shea stood out.

Ilen Rovers maintained their 100 percent record in the junior D county championship courtesy of a 1-20 to 3-10 victory away to Youghal. Amid windy conditions, Ilen recovered from an eight-point interval deficit to register a third consecutive win.Maebh Collins (1-5), Kate Carey (0-5), Carla O’Regan (0-4), Keelin Murphy, Emma Hurley (0-2 each), Alannah Cawley and Eimear Carey (0-1 each) scored for an in-form Rovers who face Ballinhassig on Sunday. In the same grade, Bandon will travel to Macroom.

West Cork amalgamation Muintir Gabriels staged a gutsy second-half comeback to earn a junior E championship draw, 4-6 to 3-9, at home to Kilshannig.

In Group 1 of the junior F grade, St Colum’s lost 1-14 to 0-5 to Ballincollig. Another West Cork club, Clann na nGael, struggled with the elements during their Group 2 defeat at the hands of Carrigtwohill. An understrength Keelnameela were beaten by Killavullen in the junior G grade.

***

The Cork LGFA senior championship returns this weekend with Castlehaven looking to kick-start their Group 2 campaign at home to Fermoy on Saturday evening (7.30pm). St Val’s and Glanmire meet the following afternoon. Mourneabbey, Glanmire and St Val’s lead the way in a tough group where the Haven require a victory against another winless opponent.

On Sunday, in Group 1, Kinsale host Bride Rovers (3.30pm) and Clonakilty welcome Aghada to Ahamilla (3pm). Ahead of their final group phase outing, the Brewery Town currently shares top spot with Sunday’s opponents and Éire Óg. Kinsale possess a game in hand but are yet to get off the mark and need something from their Bride Rovers (also winless) encounter ahead of a difficult trip to Aghada.

Round four of the junior A county championship sees West Cork contenders Dohenys and Bantry Blues looking to maintain their recent good run of form. Douglas travel to Dunmanway on Sunday (3pm) while the Blues are in Ballinacurra for a meeting with Midleton (3pm).