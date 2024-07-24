High Court rejects salmon farm licence

THE chair of Save Bantry Bay, Kieran O’Shea, said ‘great community effort and spirit’ contributed to the success of their long battle against a contentious salmon farm licence at Shot Head in Bantry Bay.

A judicial review decision in the High Court last week ended a 12-year legal battle, following the granting of an aquaculture licence to MOWI Ireland.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Kieran said they are delighted with the outcome.

‘It’s been a long stint but there was a great team community spirit and effort involved that stood up and fought for the future sustainability of Bantry Bay,’ he said.

‘As a fisherman myself, we are a small inshore fishing community. It’s great to ensure the sustainability of the inshore sector and that our voice is being heard within the bay.’

The case, which first began in 2011, revolved around the issuing of a licence to MOWI Ireland that would establish a salmon farm with 18 cages on a 42.9 hectare site in the bay. The process saw numerous legal challenges, primarily led by local concerned groups, including Save Bantry Bay.

Alec O’Donovan, secretary of Save Bantry Bay, said this victory is a testament to the power of ‘local activism’ and the importance of protecting natural resources for future generations.