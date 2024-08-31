Hero Billy Curtin takes centre stage in Castlelack win

CASTLELACK 2

AULTAGH CELTIC 2

(Castlelack won 3-1 on penalties AET)

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

GOALKEEPER Billy Curtin was Castlelack’s hero as his team came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 and defeat Aultagh Celtic on penalties in the West Cork League Parkway Hotel/Maybury Coaches Cup.

Two goals ahead with 14 minutes left, Aultagh Celtic looked set for victory on a superb Brinny playing surface on Sunday.

James O’Driscoll and Oisin O’Connell strikes had the visitors in the driving seat until Cian Kelleher pulled one back. Castlelack kept pressing and were rewarded for a dominant second-half performance when goalkeeper Billy Curtin strode forward and netted a 97th-minute free-kick from 25 yards out. That took this tie to extra-time where both teams failed to find the net. The resulting penalty shootout saw Curtin save two of Aultagh’s efforts. Brendan Harrington, Rory Curtin and Jason Walsh converted to earn Castlelack a 3-1 shootout triumph.

Because of Sullane FC’s withdrawal from the West Cork League, it meant the winners of this preliminary round tie knew they would receive a walkover from the Ballyvourney club and safe passage to the cup quarter-finals.

Utilising a high defensive line, an understrength Castlelack settled to their task. Celtic were short players too but James O’Driscoll, Daniel O’Connell and Oisin O’Connell offered a pacy three-pronged attack. Aultagh’s Barra O’Sullivan was the first goalkeeper to be tested prior to his opposite number, Billy Curtin, saving with his feet.

The opening goal arrived after 16 minutes – Aultagh’s James O’Driscoll found the net via a low finish to edge the visitors in front. Daniel O’Connell should have made it 2-0 when put clean through shortly after but Curtin made another important stop.

David Hall (Castlelack) and John Roche (Aultagh) used all their experience to settle their respective defences, and the score remained unchanged heading towards the interval. Oisin O’Mahony and Aaron Elliott repeatedly stretched Aultagh’s back four as Castlelack finished the half positively. Elliot gained a brief sight at goal but his effort was safely gathered by Barra O’Sullivan to conclude the opening 45 minutes.

The hosts dominated possession and territory throughout the second period. Aultagh defended solidly however, and released Daniel O’Connell via a counter-attack after 50 minutes. O’Connell’s goal-bound attempt was repelled by an out-rushing Billy Curtin to keep the score at 1-0.

Play became stretched as Castlelack’s neat approach work forced the visitors to defend in numbers. An inability to convert that possession into goals was punished when Aultagh doubled their lead in the 62nd minute. Celtic worked the ball to Charlie Creed who cut in from the right and squared the ball for Oisin O’Connell to tap into an empty net.

Creditably, Castlelack stuck to their task and pulled one back when Cian Kelleher angled home a low drive with 14 minutes to go. Aultagh held out until deep into injury-time when goalkeeper Billy Curtin found the bottom corner from a 25-yard free-kick.

Extra-time failed to decide a winner and Curtin was Castlelack’s hero once again in the resulting shootout. The Castlelack number one saved two of Aultagh’s attempts and helped seal a 3-1 shootout victory.

Castlelack: Billy Curtin, Brendan Harrington, Robbie O’Brien, Dara Hurley, David Hall, Oisin O’Mahony, Aaron Elliot, Joe O’Halloran, Eoin Lane, Diarmuid Sullivan and Denis O’Mahony.

Subs: Cian Kelleher, Jason Walsh, Rory Curtin, Tadhg Curtin.

Aultagh Celtic: Barra O’Sullivan, John Roche, Eric Shorten, David O’Leary, Daniel O’Connell, Gary O’Neill, Oisin O’Connell, Timothy Crowley, Ciaran Bolton, Cian Kennefick, James O’Driscoll.

Subs: Charlie Creed, Steven O’Connell, Ronan Lynch, Ben O’Leary, Brian Dineen, Edward O’Connell.

Referee: Paul McDermott.