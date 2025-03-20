Henry targets league title glory as Clonakilty Soccer Club chase the double-double

CLONAKILTY Soccer Club aren’t content with winning the Beamish Cup, they want more.

With back-to-back Beamish Cup titles in the bag, winning captain Rueben Henry has set his sights on retaining their Premier Division title as well – and he feels they have the squad to add more silverware to their trophy collection.

‘What does this mean to us? Everything,’ Henry commented.

‘Obviously, the Beamish Cup was the big trophy that we were really going for. We have put in a huge effort. We have a big squad and it has taken two training sessions a week throughout the winter months to achieve this.

‘The effort that everyone has put in is testament to today’s result.’

When asked if Sunday’s penalty shootout success over a valiant Ardfield was the toughest game of the cup winners’ season, Henry was unequivocal in his response.

‘To be fair to them, Ardfield were absolutely amazing,’ Henry agreed.

‘They are a young bunch of lads but they really bring it to you. Sure, it took us 120 minutes and a penalty shootout to finish them off. They just wouldn’t go down, would they?’

Once their lengthy cup final celebrations subside, Henry and his team-mates must fully refocus on retaining their Premier Division title.

‘We are going to keep going in the league,’ Henry said.

‘This win will add fuel to the fire. Clonakilty Soccer Club has a big squad and wants to win more. Hopefully, we can get that league and maybe another cup as well. We will keep going anyway.’

Winning goalkeeper Iain O’Driscoll’s important save set up Mark Irwin to convert the match-clinching spot kick. The veteran shot stopper was delighted to get over the line.

‘Ardfield were unbelievable even though I thought we played really well for the first 60 minutes,’ O’Driscoll stated.

‘Once they scored, they have a lot of youth and energy, they put us under a lot of pressure and we were disappointed to end up in a penalty shootout.

‘At 3-2, I thought we were done, to be honest. Reuben (Henry) came up out of nowhere to level it, thank God. I’d absolutely love to win a double-double. It would be a great way to see out my last season.’

Joe Edmead was another Clonakilty player to shine on the big stage and thrilled to add another medal to his collection.

‘This is amazing, to be honest,’ Edmead said.

‘Ardfield are quality. They made us fight for it, work for it but that just shows our determination. People have said that we mightn’t have that cutting edge to get over the line but we showed them today.’

Admirably, Ardfield manager John Lawless was magnanimous in defeat and proud of his squad’s efforts, not just on Sunday, but throughout a magical cup run.

‘The lads were brilliant,’ Lawless commented.

‘To come from two down and lead 3-2. Conceding a goal in the last couple of minutes (was hard) and then the penalty shootout. Our penalties were top class. It is just so unfortunate that someone had to lose. Unfortunately it was us. Hopefully, we can drive on from this. There is another semi-final, something positive to look forward to.

‘I’d like to thank all our supporters who came out in such huge numbers. The good wishes from everyone in the build-up was brilliant.’