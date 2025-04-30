‘Hasty U-turn’ earns fine for Bantry man

A BANTRY motorist denied doing a doughnut, claiming instead that he was making a hasty return to work to drop off some keys.

The court presenter at Bantry District Court Sgt Eimear O’Donnell said the accused Alan Pyburn of Dunbeacon, Durrus, was, observed doing a donut at 7.30am at Letterlickey in Bantry on April 4th 2024.

But when questioned by Gda Louise McLoughlin, the accused said he was doing a U-turn and had momentarily lost control on the wet surface.

Colette McCarthy, solicitor, said her client works two jobs, in construction and as a milker, and he had mistakenly left with the keys from work.

‘He was turning to bring them back before going milking,’ she said.

‘The road was wet and slippery and there was a bit of a skid.’

In mitigation, the solicitor told the court that her client has a good work ethic and has no previous convictions.

Judge John King fined the accused €250 on the careless driving charge.