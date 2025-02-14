Goals galore in Carbery U21 championships

A TOTAL of 33 goals were scored in the Clona Milk Carbery U21B and C football championships on Saturday, an indication that the new rules are already producing plenty of excitement.

In the B grade, Tadhg MacCarthaigh enjoyed a narrow win against Kilmeen, triumphing 4-8 to 2-13 in Dunmanway. Kilmeen led 1-3 to 0-1 after eight minutes but the Caheragh club hit three goals in the opening half through Oisin Daly (2) and Cathal O’Sullivan to reduce the gap to 1-10 to 3-2 at half-time.

Cormac Shannon scored a goal instantly after the break to give Caheragh the lead. Daly and Luke Shorten chipped in with scores to give Tadhg MacCarthaigh a 4-8 to 1-13 lead three minutes into added time before Kilmeen grabbed a consolation goal. The main scorers for the victors were Daly with 2-2, O’Sullivan with 1-2 and Shorten with 0-4 (1f). Tadhg MacCarthaigh will face St Colum’s in the semi-final this Saturday in Drimoleague (3.45pm) after the Kealkill club saw off the Kilmacabea-St James amalgamation 5-13 to 1-13.

Kilmacabea-St James led 1-4 to 1-3 after 15 minutes but after St Colum’s scored their second goal, they never lost their lead and it was 3-6 to 1-7 at the short whistle. With ten minutes to go, the gap was cut to three (3-10 to 1-13) but a late 2-3 from Colum’s made sure of their progression to the last four.

The other U21B semi-final sees Bandon face Ahán Gaels (St Marys-Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas amalgamation) on Sunday in Newcestown at 3pm.

In the Carbery U21C championship, an exciting contest in Enniskeane saw Kilbrittain progress to the semi-final after they beat Owen Gaels (Ballinascarthy-St Oliver Plunkett’s) 3-2 on penalties, the game finished 2-10 to 0-16 after extra time. Kilbrittain led 1-5 to 0-7 at the break before a Daniel Dollard goal on 36 minutes looked to give them breathing room. Back came Gaels though who levelled it 2-5 to 0-11 with 20 minutes to go. Ronan Crowley looked to have won it for the black and amber, twice, but Gaels just wouldn’t give in; it was 2-7 to 0-13 at full time of normal time. After eight minutes of extra time, Owen Gaels led 0-16 to 2-7 but three points from the reliable Crowley dragged it to spot kicks, and Kilbrittain came out on top here.

Kilbrittain face Clann na nGael in the semi-final on Sunday morning at 11.30am in Rosscarbery after the Scorchers battered Muintir Bhaire 8-14 to 4-8 in Ballydehob.

Elsewhere, Ilen Rovers face Gabriel Rangers (who had a bye to the semi-finals) in the last four on Saturday in Castlehaven (2.30pm) after comfortably seeing off Randal Óg, 6-17 to 1-7, in Clonakilty. The boys from Baltimore led 4-10 to 1-3 at half time in what was a dominant display.