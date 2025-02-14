Southern Star Ltd. logo
Goals galore in Carbery U21 championships

February 14th, 2025 6:30 AM

By Matthew Hurley

The Tadhg MacCarthaigh team that defeated Kilmeen in the Carbery U21B football championship. (Photo: @TadhgMacGAACork)

A TOTAL of 33 goals were scored in the Clona Milk Carbery U21B and C football championships on Saturday, an indication that the new rules are already producing plenty of excitement.

In the B grade, Tadhg MacCarthaigh enjoyed a narrow win against Kilmeen, triumphing 4-8 to 2-13 in Dunmanway. Kilmeen led 1-3 to 0-1 after eight minutes but the Caheragh club hit three goals in the opening half through Oisin Daly (2) and Cathal O’Sullivan to reduce the gap to 1-10 to 3-2 at half-time.

Cormac Shannon scored a goal instantly after the break to give Caheragh the lead. Daly and Luke Shorten chipped in with scores to give Tadhg MacCarthaigh a 4-8 to 1-13 lead three minutes into added time before Kilmeen grabbed a consolation goal. The main scorers for the victors were Daly with 2-2, O’Sullivan with 1-2 and Shorten with 0-4 (1f). Tadhg MacCarthaigh will face St Colum’s in the semi-final this Saturday in Drimoleague (3.45pm) after the Kealkill club saw off the Kilmacabea-St James amalgamation 5-13 to 1-13.

Kilmacabea-St James led 1-4 to 1-3 after 15 minutes but after St Colum’s scored their second goal, they never lost their lead and it was 3-6 to 1-7 at the short whistle. With ten minutes to go, the gap was cut to three (3-10 to 1-13) but a late 2-3 from Colum’s made sure of their progression to the last four.

The other U21B semi-final sees Bandon face Ahán Gaels (St Marys-Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas amalgamation) on Sunday in Newcestown at 3pm.

In the Carbery U21C championship, an exciting contest in Enniskeane saw Kilbrittain progress to the semi-final after they beat Owen Gaels (Ballinascarthy-St Oliver Plunkett’s) 3-2 on penalties, the game finished 2-10 to 0-16 after extra time. Kilbrittain led 1-5 to 0-7 at the break before a Daniel Dollard goal on 36 minutes looked to give them breathing room. Back came Gaels though who levelled it 2-5 to 0-11 with 20 minutes to go. Ronan Crowley looked to have won it for the black and amber, twice, but Gaels just wouldn’t give in; it was 2-7 to 0-13 at full time of normal time. After eight minutes of extra time, Owen Gaels led 0-16 to 2-7 but three points from the reliable Crowley dragged it to spot kicks, and Kilbrittain came out on top here.

Kilbrittain face Clann na nGael in the semi-final on Sunday morning at 11.30am in Rosscarbery after the Scorchers battered Muintir Bhaire 8-14 to 4-8 in Ballydehob.

The Ilen Rovers team that defeated Randal Óg in the Carbery U21C championship. Back from left, Daniel Hurley, Simon O'Shea, Sean Connolly, Shane Carey, Paddy Collins, Tadgh Garrett, Michael Hurley, Kevin O'Driscoll and Johnny Walsh. Front from left, Cathal Daly, Aidan Fahy, Oisin Cooke, Harry Bushe, Aaron O'Driscoll, Vincent Keane, Benjamin Wycherley and Eoghan Hickey.

Elsewhere, Ilen Rovers face Gabriel Rangers (who had a bye to the semi-finals) in the last four on Saturday in Castlehaven (2.30pm) after comfortably seeing off Randal Óg, 6-17 to 1-7, in Clonakilty. The boys from Baltimore led 4-10 to 1-3 at half time in what was a dominant display.

