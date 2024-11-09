Goal-crazy Baltimore hit Bay Rovers for five

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

GOAL-MAD Baltimore just can’t stop scoring. The leaders of the OBrienWaterServices.com WCL Championship are averaging five goals per game and kept up that incredible rate with a 5-1 demolition of Bay Rovers on Sunday.

After Barry O’Driscoll had given Bantry an early lead, two goals in two minutes before half time from Fionn Whooley and Barry Collins saw the home side lead 2-1 at the break. When Collins added his second goal, following Dan MacEoin’s 50th-minute effort, Baltimore were in control, leading 4-1. There was still time for James O’Neill to add a fifth goal late on.

While Baltimore lead on 18 points after seven games, Lyre Rovers are giving chase and are four points behind with a game in hand after their 6-0 win against Aultagh Celtic B – Sean O’Donovan and Mark Kelly both scored first-half doubles, while Steve Shannon and Aaron Griffin were also on target.

Mizen Hob sit in third place but lost ground on the top two as they drew 2-2 with Ardfield. All the goals came in the second half, as Ryan O’Neill and Shane O’Mahony pushed Mizen Hob 2-0 ahead after 55 minutes, but a Conor Twomey double, including a penalty, saw the home side battle back to draw.

Skibbereen AFC are also in the promotion picture this season and picked up a point on the road after a 2-2 draw with Spartak Mossgrove. After the home side took the lead through an own goal, efforts from Jason Collins and Jason O’Donovan pushed Skibbereen into a 2-1 half-time lead. Darren Heffernan popped up with a 76th-minute leveller for Spartak.

Also in the Championship, Aultagh Celtic drew 3-3 with Castlelack FC in a game that saw three penalties scored – Sean Moynihan scored two from the spot for Aultagh and Stephen O’Connell netted their late equaliser after Brian Lordan (2) and Robert O’Mahony also scored second-half goals for Castlelack.

In the PremierHiSpecCars.com WCL Premier Division, Castletown Celtic lie equal on points (13) with both Drinagh Rangers and Clonakilty Soccer Club but Castletown have played three more games.

In their latest match, Castletown drew 2-2 with Drinagh Rangers B, with the latter coming from 2-0 down. First-half goals from Niall O’Halloran and Billy O’Brien were cancelled out by Drinagh in the second period, as Ryan Daly halved the deficit and Cillian Fitzpatrick equalised.

Also, Clonakilty Soccer Club and Drinagh Rangers drew 4-4; see main report.

In the Fusion Home Decor WCL Women’s 7s Premier Division, Beara United beat Castlelack 6-0 to maintain their perfect start to the season. Catriona Murphy (2), Shannon Hanley-Murphy, Ciara Murphy, Helen Harrington and Becky O’Sullivan all scored for the table-toppers.

Second-placed Drinagh Rangers defeated Mizen AFC 5-0 thanks to goals from Rachel O’Sullivan (2), Marie O’Driscoll, Caroline Beamish and Rachel O’Donovan.