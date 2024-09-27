Gearoid O’Donovan’s goal the difference as Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas advance

Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas 1-14

St Mary’s 1-11

TOM LYONS REPORTS

A KICKED goal in the 46th minute by the experienced Gearóid O’Donovan proved to be the crucial score in this hard-hitting local derby in Rossmore on Saturday evening.

All square after a low-scoring first quarter in a RCM Tarmacadam junior A hurling championship quarter-final, it was Mary’s in front by a single point at half time. The third quarter ended with Mathúnas a point to the good and then came O’Donovan’s opportunist goal to open a four-point gap, soon stretched to five. Mary’s did close the gap to a dangerous three points but try as they might, they just couldn’t break down the gallant Mathúnas’ last line of defence for the goal that would have taken the game into extra time.

‘We were determined to win it, they caught us last year in the championship,’ said Mathúnas’ manager Pat Lucey, who made a point of congratulating all the Marys’ players after the game, all well known to him.

‘Gearóid’s goal came at a vital stage and our backs really defended well in the closing minutes. It’s a big win for us to reach the semi-final.

‘Our target this season was to reach the semi-final and we’ve achieved that so anything more will be a bonus for us.’

It was St Mary’s, physically stronger, who started better in this game against the league champions. They had the first two points from strong full forward Jason Collins and outstanding centre back Darren O’Donovan (free). It took ten minutes before Jamie Lucey (free) raised Mathúnas’ first white flag. Impressive young Caolan O’Donovan equalised from a free. Points were swapped by midfielder Niall Kelleher and man-of-the-match Kevin O’Donovan to leave the sides tied after the first quarter, 0-3 each.

Points from the classy Ted Lordan and Gearóid O’Donovan had Mathúnas two in front before Mary’s struck for a goal in the 24th minute, Jason Collins working well to set up Olan Corcoran for a smart finish. A Mark O’Driscoll point shoved them two in front but back came Mathúnas with points from Jamie Lucey (free) and Conor O’Sullivan to level. On the stroke of half-time Darren O’Donovan converted a 65 to give Mary’s the lead, 1-6 to 0-8.

It was anybody’s game as the second half began on the immaculate Rossmore pitch with Lucey equalising from a free. A Michael O’Driscoll point had Mary’s back in front, but it was the Castletown men who hit three of the next four points, per Kevin O’Donovan, Caolan O’Donovan and Jamie Lucey (free) to a single response from Jason Collins (free).

Ahead by a single point, 0-12 to 1-8, beginning the last quarter, Mathúnas struck for the vital score in the 46th minute when a high ball from Kevin O’Donovan into the goal area was broken down and quickly kicked to the net by his brother Gearóid. Mary’s responded with an Olan Corcoran point but points from goalkeeper Mícheál O’Driscoll (long-range free) and Caolan O’Donovan (free) had Mathúnas in front by five in the closing ten minutes.

Points from Darren O’Donovann (free) and Olan Corcoran had the lead down to three as high balls rained in on top of the Mathúna rearguard. Gallantly, they stood their ground as Mathúnas advanced to the semi-final.

Scorers

Diarmuid Ó Mathúna: Gearóid O’Donovan 1-1; Jamie Lucey 0-4f; Kevin O’Donovan, Caolan O’Donovan (2f) 0-3 each; Ted Lordan, Conor O’Sullivan, Mícheál O’Driscoll (1f) 0-1 each.

St Mary’s: Olan Corcoran 1-2; Darren O’Donovan (2f, 1 65), Jason Collins (2f) 0-3 each; Niall Kelleher, Mark O’Driscoll, Michael O’Driscoll 0-1 each.

Diarmuid Ó Mathúna: Mícheál O’Driscoll; Ronan McCarthy, Cathal Mangan, Jeremiah Hurley; Jack O’Callaghan, Robbie Lucey, Eoghan Mangan; Conor O’Sullivan, Seán Crowley; Caolan O’Donovan, Ted Lordan, Gearóid O’Donovan; Jamie Lucey, Kevin O’Donovan, James Fleming.

Subs: Shane Corcoran for G. O’Donovan (57), William Horgan for C. O’Donovan (63).

St Mary’s: Gearóid Harrington; Jack Hurley, Ryan Scannell, Eoin Cullinane; Peter O’Driscoll, Darren O’Donovan, Brian Brady; Niall Kelleher, David Curtin; Brian McCarthy, Olan Corcoran, Mark O’Driscoll; Aaron O’Driscoll, Jason Collins, Michael O’Driscoll.

Subs: Rory Baggott for B Brady (36), Paudie McNamara for A O’Driscoll (50), Peter Daly for B. McCarthy (50).

Referee: Anthony O’Regan (Kilbrittain).