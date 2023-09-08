Free-scoring Valley Rovers set up Premier IHC quarter-final tie against Kilworth

VALLEY ROVERS 2-23

CARRIGALINE 0-22

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

VALLEY Rovers booked their place in this year’s Cork Premier IHC quarter-finals following a high-scoring Group B shootout with Carrigaline at a scorching Ballygarvan on Sunday.

Twenty-four degree temperatures and humid conditions didn’t deter Valleys and Carrigaline from delivering a 47-score bonanza in which the former deservedly moved into the knockout stages.

Kilworth will be Rovers' opponents in the quarter-finals on September 17th in Ballincollig, and the Brinny club has every chance of progressing if they can maintain their impressive current scoring average of 1-23.

It was point for point throughout an entertaining tie where Valley Rovers’ brace of goals proved decisive. Veteran Kevin Canty and Charlie McCarthy raised green flags at vital stages to see off a dogged opponent.

As for a crestfallen Carrigaline, a third Group B defeat in as many outings means the Carrigdhoun club must face Bandon in a relegation play-off.

‘We knew Carrigaline had suffered two losses and if they lost again would probably be in a relegation battle,’ Valley Rovers captain Tomás O’Brien said.

‘We knew they would come out fighting in a local derby but thankfully, we came through. I think Kevin Canty is turning 45 next week (laughs) but he rolled back the years today. Those two goals were massive, as was keeping them out at the other end.

‘It was a tough group, two local derbies, and we were sickened we threw it away against Éire Óg but this win should stand to us.’

Ahead of throw-in, Valley Rovers knew victory was essential to force their way into the shake-up for a Premier IHC knockout berth. Nothing less than a win would do for Carrigaline if the prospect of a relegation play-off was to be avoided.

The hot conditions didn’t prevent either team from delivering a high scoring opening half. Level seven times during the opening half an hour, Carrigaline went in 0-11 to 0-9 ahead thanks to a lively forward line in which David Drake fired over five superb scores.

Valleys matched their opponents stride for stride thanks to a direct approach that yielded five Colm Butler points. Rovers may have trailed at the break but Valley’s Butler would finish with 0-11 and his free-taking accuracy proved crucial.

Scores remained just as plentiful during the third quarter despite sweltering conditions. Adam Kenneally, William Hurley, Kevin Canty and two Colm Butler frees were answered by Brian Kelleher (two frees), David Griffin and a cracking pair of Robert O’Shea efforts.

0-16 to 0-14 ahead, a previously tight Carrigaline defence’s rear-guard was twice breached during a late ten-minute spell that turned the game in Valley’s favour.

The first goal in an evenly fought clash was always going to be decisive and Valleys netted it via Kevin Canty with just over quarter of an hour remaining. Charlie Lyons popped up to net Rovers’ second goal and Carrigaline resistance was broken. Though they battled right up until the final whistle, Carrigaline must defeat Bandon to retain their Premier IHC status while Valley Rovers have a county quarter-final to prepare for.

Scorers

Valley Rovers: C Butler 0-11 (9f); K Canty 1-3; C Lyons 1-2; D Murphy, A Kenneally, W Hurley 0-2 each; E Guinane 0-1.

Carrigaline: B Kelleher 0-8 (7f); D Drake 0-6; R O’Shea 0-5; D Griffin 0-2; K O’Reilly 0-1.

Valley Rovers: J Lynch; J O’Driscoll, C Desmond, E Delaney; D Murphy, T O’Brien, W Hurley; E Guinane, R O’Sullivan; C Butler, A Kenneally, S O’Leary; K Canty, M Savic, C Lyons.

Subs: J Cottrell for M Savic (41), J Kenneally for S O’Leary (52).

Carrigaline: R Foster; C Vaughan, S Williamson, K Kavanagh; D Griffin, R McCarthy, R O’Shea; J McCarthy, F O’Connell; K Kavanagh, D Drake, D Greene; B Kelleher; K O’Reilly, N Coleman.

Subs: P Mellet for N Coleman (ht), R Kelleher for F O’Connell (35, inj), N O’Keefe for D Greene (49), J Maher for R Kelleher (52, inj).

Referee: Brian Sweeney (Erin’s Own).