Five-star Drinagh Rangers make the most of Christmas period

DEFENDING champions Drinagh Rangers made the most of the busy Christmas period as they attempt to catch league leaders Clonakilty Soccer Club in the PremierHiSpecCars.com West Cork Premier Division.

The Canon Crowley Park side were in action twice, with emphatic wins against Sullane (5-2) and Lyre Rovers (5-0) putting them firmly back in league contention.

In the clash against Sullane, Tom McQueen and Daniel McCarthy set Drinagh on their way early, with Barry O’Driscoll (H) grabbing two and Mark Grace rounding off the scoring. Sullane’s goals both came the way of Aaron Murphy. Another five-star display followed against Lyre on New Year’s Eve, with Barry O’Driscoll (H) once more scoring a double. Brian Hodnett, Robbie McQueen, and Eoin Hurley rounded off a productive festive period for Drinagh.

For Sullane and Lyre Rovers, it wasn’t all bad news, as both teams enjoyed wins over the holidays. Sullane bounced back from their defeat to Drinagh with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Beara United. Jack Lynch and Syzmon Sanetra scored the vital second-half goals after Ben O’Sullivan had opened the scoring for Beara. Lyre’s victory came on St Stephen’s Day with a 2-1 win over Dunmanway Town. Shane O’Donovan and Sean O’Donovan scored for Lyre with Keith White getting the Dunmanway goal.

In other Premier Division action, there was a nine-goal thriller as Bunratty United defeated Mizen Hob 5-4. Conor Brosnan was the man of the hour, netting all five for Bunratty. Mizen’s goals were scored by Gerald O’Callaghan (2), Patrick Scully, and Mark Cronin.

Also, Togher Celtic defeated Skibbereen AFC 3-1. Dan McSweeney and Paudie Crowley (2) grabbed the goals for Togher with Jack O’Brien getting on the scoresheet for Skibbereen.

***

In the OBrienWaterServices.com West Cork Championship, two sides played twice over the Christmas period, with Spartak Mossgrove and Kilgoban Celtic winning one game each. Spartak's win came against Kilgoban when the two met in what turned out to be an eight-goal thriller. Spartak had an amazing first-half spell that brought about five goals in as many minutes. Jack Meade (2), along with Joe Keneally, Ronan McSweeney, and Mark O’Driscoll all did the damage between the 25th and 30th minute. This came after Kilgoban led 2-0 early on thanks to Cillian O’Brien and Alex Cronin. O’Brien again made it 5-3 before the half but that five-minute onslaught was enough to give Spartak all three points. The result helped Spartak bounce back after falling 4-1 at the hands of Drinagh Rangers B. Evan Browne, Jack McCarthy, Damien Fernandez, and Cillian Fitzpatrick were on target for Drinagh with Joe Keneally getting the consolation Spartak goal.

Kilgoban’s win came against Skibbereen Celtic with Jakub Ratajczak, Cillian O’Brien, Barry O’Driscoll, and Alex Cronin scoring in a 5-1 victory. Adam O’Donovan was on the scoresheet for Skibbereen who stayed rooted to the bottom of the table.

Elsewhere in the Championship, league leaders Castletown Celtic continued their strong push for promotion with a 4-0 win over Ardfield. Jake Draper (2), Fergal Kelleher, and Eoin O’Reilly all scored for Castletown who have now opened a nine-point gap at the summit.

Castlelack registered their third win of the season with a 3-1 win over Aultagh Celtic. Aaron Elliot, Noel Brady, and Eoin Lane hit the net for Castlelack with Aultagh’s goal coming from Tim Crowley.

***

As well as the Beamish Cup action on Sunday, 7th, the WCL Women's Cup kicks off, too. The fixtures are: 11am, Mizen AFC v Lyre Rovers; 11am, Inter Kenmare v Skibbereen AFC;11am, Aultagh Celtic v Beara United; 2pm, Clonakilty United v Castlelack. There is one game in the Albany Fusion Homes 7s Championship: 1.45pm, Kilgoban Celtic v Drinagh Rangers B.