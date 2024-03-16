Five-goal Clonakilty SC stretch lead in Premier

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

WHILE the Beamish Cup final has their full attention this week, Clonakilty Soccer Club boosted their chances of completing a league and cup double with a resounding 5-0 victory over Skibbereen AFC in the PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division last Sunday.

Clon got an early grip on this game thanks to two own goals. Chris Collins, George Cannon and Rob Downey also scored to make it 5-0 and push Clon five points clear at the top of the table.

Their Beamish Cup final opponents, Drinagh Rangers, dug out a hard-fought 1-0 win at home to Sullane on Sunday. Barry O’Driscoll (H) scored the winner late on for reigning league champions Drinagh who have four games in hand over Clon, but a 15-point gap to make up.

In a commanding performance, Dunmanway Town hammered Mizen Hob FC 6-1. With no goals in the first 45 minutes, Dunmanway asserted their authority from the outset of the second half. Keith White broke the deadlock in the 47th minute, with Eoin Buckley making it 2-0 four minutes later. Mizen Hob managed to pull one back through Shane O'Mahony in the 54th minute but Dunamanway kicked on with further goals from Aidan O'Donovan, Cullan Barry, Oran McCarthy, and Kevin Murray sealing an emphatic win.

***

Castletown Celtic bounced back after losing the Beamish Cup semi-final to secure their place in the semi-final of the Championship Cup with a 3-1 victory over Aultagh Celtic B. Barry O'Mahony opened the scoring for Castletown Celtic in the 35th minute, with Shane Corcoran extending their lead five minutes before half time. Despite Aultagh Celtic B pulling one back through Oisin O'Connell in the 44th minute, Colin O'Leary sealed the win for Castletown with a goal in the 90th minute.

Drinagh Rangers B also progressed to the Championship Cup semi-final with a 3-2 win over Kilgoban Celtic. Drinagh got off the mark first with a Padraig Cronin goal in the 20th minute. Kilgoban responded immediately with Tom Keavney finding the net in the 26th minute. In the 69th minute, Cillian Fitzpatrick nudged Drinagh back ahead and Damien Fernandez sealed the victory with five minutes to go. Barry O'Driscoll managed to pull one back for Kilgoban with a goal in the 89th minute, but it proved to be too little too late as Drinagh held on for a hard-fought 3-2 victory.

***

In a thrilling encounter, Sullane B and Skibbereen Celtic played out an entertaining 3-3 draw in the OBrienWaterServices.com Championship. It was Sullane that grabbed the first goal of the game thanks to Tomas Keane in the third minute. Skibbereen replied immediately with Cian O'Mahony hitting back, 1-1. Sullane took back the lead ten minutes later through Charlie Allen but Skibbereen equalised through Eoin O'Donovan just before half time. Skibb hit the front again early in the second half, but Sullane levelled the tie in the 72nd minute with Joe Warren scoring to salvage a point.

In the other Championship tie, Dan MacEoin was the hero for Baltimore on Sunday as he netted a hat-trick in their 4-1 win over Aultagh Celtic. With all the goals coming in the second half, Mac Eoin’s three goals along with one from Carl Skatelum were enough to grab all three points. Aultagh’s solitary goal came from a Ronan Lynch penalty.

***

Dunmanway Town progressed to the semi-final of the Women's Cup after a dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout win over Clonakilty United. With Clonakilty leading the tie 2-1 after the first leg Town had to dig deep to progress. Things were looking very good for Clon early on as Ciara Deasy opened the scoring. Dunmanway hit back immediately through Abbie Buckley. Michelle Murphy put Dunmanway ahead late on sending this tie to a shootout. Town held their nerve in the spot kicks, sending them through to the next round.

***

In the solitary Albany Fusion Home Women's Premier League game, Inter Kenmare FC and Mizen Hob FC played out a 1-1 draw. Lille Kingston scored for Mizen with Linda Twomey getting the Kenmare goal.