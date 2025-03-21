Fined for having cannabis

A YOUNG man who moved to Skibbereen after being homeless in various towns throughout West Cork has been given an opportunity to pay a €200 fine on a charge of having cannabis resin in his possession.

At Skibbereen District Court Sgt Tom Mulcahy said Gda Kieran Coughlan searched the residence of the accused, Kyle Fahy (22) of 8 Páirc Goodman, Pound Hill, Skibbereen on November 7th last.

He said Kyle Fahy handed over a small quantity of cannabis resin, valued at €20, and admitted it was for his own personal use.

The sergeant informed Judge John King that the accused has eight previous convictions, mostly for public order offences, but this was his first drugs offence.

Flor Murphy, solicitor, said his client, a native of Galway, came to live in Skibbereen after spending some time homeless between Dunmanway, Clonakilty and Glengarriff.

He said his client has a Skibbereen Circuit Court case pending.

He said the Circuit Court judge has requested a probation officer’s report, and that the case will be concluded in July.

‘In fairness, he is on a last warning from the Circuit Court judge as well,’ the solicitor said. Because this is the accused’s first time before the court on a drugs charge, Judge King said he would fine him €200.