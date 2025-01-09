FARM CLASSICS: Renault’s models earned renown for pulling power and longevity

WHILE never a dominant force in Ireland, Renault tractors enjoyed pockets of successful sales around the county, most notably in the 80s and 90s with their striking TX and TZ tractors. Almost identical, the tractors are identified by the lettering on top of the cab. The TZ tractors boasted a higher specification thanks to their cab suspension and all tractors were manufactured in Renault’s tractor factory in Le Mans.

Renault TX and TZ tractors (as well as their larger and smaller siblings) are fitted with German MWM engines, manufactured in Mannheim. Renowned for their excellent pulling power and longevity, the 145.54 is fitted with a six-cylinder turbo, 6.2 litre MWM engine which produces 140hp. Hydraulic output is rated at 74l/min with the rear linkage capable of lifting a substantial 8.6tons thanks to twin assistor rams.

Gearbox options vary on these tractors with the basic mechanical transmission offering four gears within the Hi and Low ranges. The dash-mounted mechanical splitter doubles the amount of gears to 16F/16R, with directional changes performed with a mechanical shuttle. A more advanced option was available with the ‘TractoShift’ and later ‘Tractonic’ transmissions which provided 24F/8R through the four-speed gearbox with Hi and Low ranges. The gearbox also benefited from a three-speed splitter operated by buttons on the main gearstick as well as 40kph road speed. Furthermore, a damper clutch eased gear changes along with a dash-mounted shuttle.

The Hydrostable cab is the big selling point of the Renault TZ tractors. Launched in 1987, each corner of the cab on TZ models is mounted on a coil spring, along with a hydraulic shock absorber providing unrivalled ride comfort, which is still well above par today. The cab offers excellent forward visibility thanks to the frameless front windscreen, with bright grey panelling and a three-way opening sunroof adding to the airy feel. Spool valves and linkage fall easily to hand on the side console, and interestingly, the cab doors swing forward when opening and can be latched in this open position.

Access for servicing and daily checks is particularly good with a drop down side panels for checking oil and filter removal, a nose cone that swings up to reveal the cooling pack, and the cab can also be jacked up, and then tilted forward to access the transmission and rear axle.

In 2003, Claas purchased a 50% share in Renault tractors as an entry point into the tractor market. Subsequently, they became the majority shareholders and purchased Renault tractors completely in 2008. Initially, Renault tractors were badged and painted as Claas and were ultimately phased out.

Contact Peter at [email protected] or see Instagram @flashphotoscork