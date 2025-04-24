FARM CLASSICS: MF 3635 heralded new technological era

LAUNCHED in 1987, the 3600 series was designed to complement the 3000 series of the previous year.

These tractors heralded a new technological era for Massey Ferguson, while also setting a benchmark for other manufactures to follow.

Manufactured in Beauvais, France to replace the antiquated 2000 series of Massey Ferguson tractors, the 3600 line up initially consisted of only three tractors – 3610, 3630 & 3650 – 110-150hp, all Perkins powered. They were joined by the range topping Valmet/SISU powered 3680 in 1989 which brought power to 180hp.

Between 1990 and 1991, the range was upgraded with the Perkins 1000 Quadram series of engines.

The 3610, 3630 and 3650 bowed out, making way for the 3645 and 3655, while Valmet/SISU engines powered the newly added 3670 and 3690, taking the power band to 190hp.

In 1992, the 3635 was introduced to complete the range of tractors. Powered by the Perkins Quadram 1000 series engines, the 6 litre, turbocharged powerplant produces 135hp.

Clocking in just over the 5.5tons in weight, the 3125 is capable of lifting 7.8tons at the rear.

The introduction of 3635 coincided with the launch of MF’s now famed ‘DynaShift’ transmission, which provided four clutch less powershifts in each gear. Operated by a small steering column mounted lever, the operator could progress up or down through four clutchless powershifts without taking a hand of the steering wheel.

The selected Dynashift range – A-D – was highlighted on the dashboard. This provided 32F/32R speeds, though a four speed gearbox with Hi and Lo ranges. Interestingly, the main gear lever also selects the ranges by pulling the lever to the left.

The H pattern gear layout is also somewhat counter intuitive with 1st located in the traditional position for 4th, with the operator pushing the gear lever forward into second which is the tradional position for 3rd.

Key to 3000/3100 series was their technological features, Autotronic and Datatronic.

AutoTronic features a whole range of automatic functions designed to relieve the operator of repetitive, arduous tasks particularly during headland turns. In essence, Autotronic was an electronic link between the PTO, engine, differential lock, 4wd and gearbox.

This included auto disengagement of the differential lock and PTO when an implement is raised and re-engagement when lowered, true 4wd braking as well as automatic disengagement of the 4wd at speeds over 9mph.

Essentially, this was the worlds headland management system.

Aimed at contractors, optional, pillar mounted DataTronic display system provides the operator with an array of information which could be scrolled through such as fuel/hour, acres/hour, fuel used, forward speed and much more.

