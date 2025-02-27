FARM CLASSICS: Massey’s 8120 brought the torque

A COMPREHENSIVE range of short wheel and long wheel base tractors, the 6100 and 8100 series Massey Ferguson tractors were released in 1995.

The heavy weight 8100 series replaced the MF’s 3600 range of tractors with the 8110, 8120 and 8130, which were all powered by Perkins engines. SISU (Valmet) engines provided the grunt for the 8140, 8150 and the range topping 200hp 8160.

With the exception of a heavier clutch being employed on the SISU engines, the tractors in the line-up are identical in most respects.

A 6l, six-cylinder turbo engine pumps out 145hp on the 8120, the Perkins engine branded by MF as ‘DynaTorque’.

A new closed centre hydraulic pump delivers 110l/min and rear lift capacity is rated at 7.8tons thanks to twin assistor rams. Tipping the scales just shy of 5.8tons, the 8120 is a beefy looking tractor and has an imposing appearance thanks to its straight line styling, along with a wheelbase similar to that of a John Deere 7810.

On the gearbox front, the ‘Dynashift’ transmission received a wet clutch and provides 4 gears through Hi and Lo ranges, and is also equipped with four clutch-less powershifts (A-D) in each gear giving a total of 32F/32R.

Directional changes are controlled through a manual lever to the offside of the main gear lever. A SANA front axle with a turning lock of 55 degrees adds to the manoeuvrability of the tractor.

Two technology packs were available when buying the 6190 ‘AutoTronic’ and ‘DataTronic2’.

Fitted as standard, ‘AutoTronic’ features a whole range of automatic functions designed to relieve the operator of arduous tasks which included auto disengagement of the differential lock and PTO when an implement is raised, 4wd braking, disengagement of the 4wd at speeds over 9mph.

The optional pillar mounted ‘DataTronic2’ display system provides the operator with an array of information which could be scrolled through such as fuel/hour, acres/hour, fuel consumption, forward speed and much more.

Furthermore, ‘Datatronic2’ could be equipped with a printout option, allowing the operator to print a receipt for each completed task.

Turning to the cab, gone was the split window and lower panels on the doors, which now comprised fully of glass making for a grand total 5.7m of glass surrounding the cab.

Visibility is further improved thanks to the side mounted exhaust, and higher driving position.

