Family of beloved Valerie French calls for change in law after ‘savage’ murder

BY EOIN REYNOLDS

THE family of a Leap mother of three murdered by her husband has called for a change in the law that allows murderers to retain parental rights over their children.

Valerie French was ‘savagely slaughtered’ and died in terror at the hands of her husband James Kilroy, who has shown no remorse and tried to avoid accountability for her murder, the victim’s brother told the Central Criminal Court today.

Park ranger Kilroy (51) murdered his wife at their home in Kilbree Lower, Westport, Co Mayo, between June 13th and June 14th, 2019. Mr Justice Tony Hunt this week sentenced Kilroy to the mandatory term of life imprisonment. At his trial, Kilroy pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity but a jury rejected that defence last week.

Following Monday’s hearing, Ms French’s family called for a change in the law that allows murderers to retain parental rights over their children. The victim’s brother, David French said: ‘This is an absolutely ridiculous situation. Killing a mother is child abuse. Children have to be protected from abusers. Murderers in the UK have their parental rights suspended under what is called Jade’s Law. This loophole needs to be closed to protect the children who are put in this hellish situation every year.’

Mr French also addressed the court ahead of sentencing. He said the family is traumatised that Valerie’s killer is a man they welcomed into their homes. Mr French identified his sister’s ‘broken body’ and saw the injuries where Kilroy strangled and stabbed her. ‘I can still see the horror on her face as she lay on the mortuary slab. Valerie was savagely slaughtered. She was not resting in peace.’

He added: ‘Her life was taken in the cruellest, most violent and terrifying way possible and her broken body lies in a grave in West Cork. That is the impact.’

Their mother, who was in ‘deep shock and could not come to terms with this evil act’, died soon after Valerie’s death. ‘I believe for our mother the impact was a death sentence,’ Mr French said.

He added: ‘My sisters and I have been consumed by this since the murder and there is no end in sight. We have lost someone who was a continual source of joy and loving consideration. Crimes like this have a ripple effect on relationships, employment and health. Our children have been deeply traumatised by the sudden loss of their beloved Aunt Valerie and haunted by thoughts of the killer who we welcomed into our family and as a guest in our homes.’

Valerie’s wide circle of friends, classmates, colleagues, relatives and neighbours have all been shocked, he said. Referring to Kilroy, Mr French said: ‘There is no forgetting, there is no forgiveness and there never will be.’

Valerie was not a ‘shrinking violet nor a dominant character’, he said, and as an occupational therapist spent her work-life helping others. ‘She enabled, supported and gave space to her killer. Like most people my sister Valerie simply wanted a marriage with a loving home in which to raise a family,’ he said.

Since murdering his wife, Kilroy has ‘attempted to control the narrative, to minimise it completely and to avoid accountability. To date, no remorse in any form whatsoever has ever been shown to us. Without real remorse there is no rehabilitation.’

Mr Justice Tony Hunt said the statement was one of the most impressive and eloquent he has heard and ‘clearly expresses the damage caused’ by Kilroy. The victim was ‘devoted to her family, friends and community’, the judge said, adding: ‘She was a relatively young woman and her life was cruelly and prematurely terminated.’

At trial, Kilroy claimed he was suffering from a psychotic episode. Consultant psychiatrist Dr Ronan Mullaney diagnosed Kilroy with a cannabis-induced psychosis following years of cannabis use. However, Mr Justice Hunt has previously said that the wording of the Criminal Law (Insanity) Act does not allow a defence where a mental disorder is brought on by drug use.

On Monday, Judge Kilroy warned that cannabis use is ‘not completely risk free’ and added: ‘There’s no doubt in my mind that use of drugs loomed large in this case.’ However, the removal of responsibility for criminal acts under the Act is designed for people who are ill, ‘not those who get in a state on a self-induced basis’, Mr Justice Hunt said. The evidence, he said, fell well short of attracting any defence under the Act.

Speaking outside court, flanked by his sisters Veronica and Hillary, Mr French said many other families know the loss that comes after domestic homicide and he cited five women who have died violently in recent years. ‘This is the result of men’s violence against women. Any woman who is being abused or controlled should contact gardaí while they still can.’

Mr French said the ‘simple narrative’ of what happened to Valerie is that she had an argument with her husband and went out to buy groceries while he had a few drinks. ‘When she came home later he murdered her,’ Mr French said.

The trial heard that on the morning of June 14th, 2019, Kilroy was seen wandering naked through a field. He was taken to the psychiatric unit in Castlebar to be assessed under the Mental Health Act. While being assessed, gardaí called to his home where they found Ms French’s body in a camper van.