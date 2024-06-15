Eric Crowley’s goal key for Scorchers, but Garnish bow out

CLANN na nGael are quietly going about their business in the McCarthy Insurance Confined Junior B Football Championship.

The Scorchers topped Group 3 with victories against Shanballymore and Garnish, and they continued that winning run with a 1-13 to 1-7 success in a quarter-final against Deel Rovers last weekend. It sends Clann na nGael into the last four alongside Goleen, Ballyphehane and St Catherine’s.

The Carbery club took control of their clash with Deel Rovers in Ovens and built a 0-5 to 0-1 lead after 15 minutes, before they were rocked back by a goal. They didn't panic and stretched their lead to four again by the break, 0-9 to 1-2.

Deel Rovers closed to within two, 0-10 to 1-5, after 40 minutes but Aidan McCarthy’s men struck for a decisive goal from Eric Crowley at the three-quarter mark to move 1-11 to 1-5 in front, and they never looked back. Donal O’Donovan (0-4), Eric Crowley (1-1), Robbie McQueen (0-3), Luke Hurley (0-3), Paddy McCarthy (0-1) and Eoin Daly Snr (0-1) were all on target for the winners.

Meanwhile, a disastrous start cost Garnish in their quarter-final against St Catherine’s on Tuesday night. The Beara club conceded five goals in the opening quarter to trail by 17 points at one stage, 5-2 to 0-0, and it’s to their credit that they rallied to within three by the final whistle, 5-4 to 2-10. But the great comeback came up just short.

Brian Terry O’Sullivan’s free after 21 minutes was Garnish’s opening score, and the same player followed up with a badly-needed goal. A point from Sean Terry O’Sullivan left Garnish trailing by four goals at the break, 5-2 to 1-2. With nothing to lose, they left the shackles off in the second half and closed the gap to St Catherine’s who scored only two points in 41 minutes.

Points from Gary O’Sullivan, Sean Terry O’Sullivan (2) and Daniel O’Sullivan were followed by a Brian Terry O’Sullivan goal with over ten minutes left, as Garnish now trailed 5-4 to 2-6. Four points in a row from Sean Terry narrowed the gap, but time ran out on the Beara side that will rue that costly start.