Drunk man couldn’t open garda car door due to childlock

A DRUNK man who called gardaí because he was concerned about his friend, got stuck in a patrol car and ended up assaulting a garda, a recent sitting of Macroom District Court was told.

Maciej Wozniak, 39, of Ullanes East, Ballymakeera, called gardaí at 10pm on January 6th because he was concerned for the welfare of his friend in Ballymakeera. When a patrol car arrived, Mr Wozniak sat in the back and directed gardaí to a house where he believed his friend was.

When they arrived, the gardaí asked Mr Wozniak to remain in the car while they went to talk to his friend.

Mr Wozniak attempted to exit the car a short time later but was unable to do so because the childlock was activated on the rear doors. Sgt Trish O’Sullivan told the court that Mr Wozniak then became highly aggressive and kicked at the windows of the car five times as he tried to get out.

When he got out of the car Mr Wozinak then attempted to headbutt a garda but missed and then kicked him ‘full force’ in the right shin. Sgt O’Sullivan said that the injured garda suffered some bruising but there were no long-term injuries and she added that the damage to the garda car was not significant.

Defence solicitor Jack Purcell said that his client was highly intoxicated at the time and added that he worked full-time in construction. Mr Wozniak had 21 previous convictions, including nine for public order offences. He had long-term issues with alcohol and drugs but had entered into counselling since this incident. Judge Philip O’Leary noted that Mr Wozniak had received a number of suspended sentences already but accepted that he is attempting to address his addiction issues.

For the assault he was convicted and sentenced to 60 hours’ community service in lieu of a three-month prison sentence. For the criminal damage he was convicted and fined €150.