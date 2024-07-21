Driver didn’t have her wits about her

FINES totalling €275 were imposed on a Skibbereen woman who failed to stay at the scene of an accident.

Grainne Collins of 27, The Moorings, Skibbereen, pleaded guilty through her solicitor, Colette McCarthy, at the local district court, to a charge of driving without insurance at Bunalun in Skibbereen on December 16th last, and with failing to stay at the scene.

The court presenter, Insp Ian O’Callaghan, said the accused had been disqualified at the time of the offence, and there was no one else involved in the incident, which saw the car driven by the accused end up in a dyke at Bunalun shortly after 7.30am.

Ms McCarthy said her client’s lifestyle had been a bit chaotic at the time, but she has since taken all matters in hand.

She said the accident happened following an argument and she didn’t have her wits about her.

The solicitor said the vehicle went off the road and she didn’t know she was supposed to have stayed with the vehicle.

Ms McCarthy said her client thought she was doing the right thing by calling a friend to move it.

Judge Philip O’Leary imposed a €150 fine on the accused for driving without insurance, and disqualified her from driving for a period of two years. For failing to stay at the scene of an accident he imposed a €125 fine.