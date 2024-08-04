Drinagh Rangers within touching distance of U14 title

DRINAGH Rangers are closing in on the U14 Schoolgirls Premier title.

The Canon Crowley Park side increased their lead at the top of the table courtesy of a 6-0 win at home to Lyre Rovers. Nell Kinsella contributed a hat-trick with Tilda Reilly, Sarah Buttimer and Rosie O’Donovan also on the scoresheet.

Clonakilty AFC and Bay Rovers produced an engaging 2-2 draw in the same division. Ballyvackey was the venue for an encounter Bay’s Amy O’Donovan converted a penalty and Michaela O’Sullivan also netted. Amelia Hennessy and Sally McAuley strikes earned Clonakilty a deserved share of the points despite Donna French, Amy O’Donovan, Michaela O’Sullivan and Claire Healy starring for Rovers.

***

Lyre Rovers’ dominance of SuperValu U15 Schoolboys Premier League Group B continued with a 3-1 triumph at home to Clonakilty AFC. An entertaining local derby was decided by a Matthew Buttimer brace of goals and a Daniel O’Donovan effort. Alex O’Regan replied for Clonakilty.

The Group B leaders were back in action soon after, travelling to Castletownbere and defeating Beara United thanks to Matthew Buttimer (3), Dara Ryan (2), Daniel Donovan, Andrei Ciobanu, Niall Jennings and Conor Moroney efforts. Rovers’ top performers included Matthew Buttimer, Liam Ryan, Ben McInerney and Gearoid Donegan.

Clonakilty AFC’s second U15 Schoolboys Premier fixture in quick succession ended in a 3-1 defeat to Riverside Athletic at Ballyvackey. Calum McLelland netted for the hosts. Rory Fleming, Conor Murphy and Fionn Daly strikes pushed Athletic into second place in the standings.

***

Ardfield moved into SuperValu U12 Schoolboys Premier League title contention thanks to a 6-0 defeat of Riverside Athletic at the Showgrounds. That result saw Ardfield join Skibbereen in joint-second place and just four points behind leaders Dunmanway Town Tornados. A Ryan Whelton hat-trick set Ardfield on their way to victory. Aodhán O’Mahony, Danny Sutton and Johnny O’Loghlin also scored for the winners.

Togher Celtic inflicted a first SuperValu U12 Schoolboys League One defeat of the season on local rivals and league pacesetters Dunmanway Town Dynamos. Andrew O’Callaghan (2) and Sean Galvin efforts earned Celtic all three points in a fixture Aaron O’Callaghan and Chloe O’Farrell also impressed. Tristan Quatrana and Luke Morrissey were on target for the Tornados. Harry Duggan, Jason Crowley and John Crowley’s best efforts couldn’t prevent a Dunmanway loss.

In the same division, Inter Bay Rovers proved too strong for Skibbereen Athletic and ran out 5-0 winners in Kealkill. Jack O’Kane, Charlie Clifford, Vadzim Prystupa, Kai Maloney and Sean O’Sullivan found the net for Inter. Frank O’Callaghan and Daniel Hourihan were the pick of the winners’ top performers.

The U12 Schoolboys League One table remains unchanged with Dunmanway Town Dynamos five points clear of closest challengers Bunratty United, Inter Bay Rovers and Togher Celtic following the latest round of fixtures.