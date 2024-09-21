Drinagh Rangers claim U13 title with game to spare

NEWLY-CROWNED U13 Schoolboys Championship title winners Drinagh Rangers claimed the trophy with a game to spare.

The Canon Crowley Park side overcame Beara United 4-2 in their penultimate league outing. Rocco Bermueller O’Reilly scored twice with Eoin O’Donovan and Charlie Daly also got their names on the scoresheet.

That outcome was enough to guarantee Rangers the U13 Schoolboys Championship title despite fellow contenders Ardfield and Skibbereen Dynamos’ best efforts. Beara, Togher Celtic and Bay Celtic are the other clubs competing in the WCSSL’s U13 middle tier.

Drinagh’s solitary loss in nine outings came at home to Ardfield (1-0). Eight victories from their other eight fixtures underlined Rangers’ quality and dominance of a competition in which the champions have netted 40 goals.

Rocco Bermueller-O’Reilly has enjoyed a terrific season up front for the U13 Schoolboys Championship winners. Bermueller-O’Reilly’s 12 goals along with eight from Eoin O’Donovan, seven from Conor Collins and six Rory Hurley strikes ensured the league trophy will reside in Canon Crowley Park.

‘We had a squad of 18 players and every one of them worked extremely hard this year,’ Drinagh Rangers U13 Schoolboys manager Ken Kingston commented.

‘They weren’t the biggest in size with eight lads still under the age of 12. Their work-rate was huge in every game. The lads played some great football by keeping it on the ground and passing it whenever possible. Scoring 40 league goals reflects our style of play.

‘Thanks to parents for replying to all the text messages and bringing the lads to all the training sessions and matches. Myself and JJ Hurley were delighted to work with the lads throughout the season.’

The title-winning Drinagh Rangers U13 schoolboys squad includes Cillian Kingston, John O’Donovan, Michael O’Donovan, Matthew O’Neill, Keith O’Donovan, Donnacha Collins (captain), Patrick Daly, Rory Hurley, Eoin O’Donovan, Charlie Ryan Daly, Rocco Bermueller-O’Reilly, Conor Collins, Michael Young, Daithi Helen, Aaron Jennings and Johnny Collins.

Elsewhere in the U13 Championship, Skibbereen Dynamos proved too strong for Bay Celtic at the Baltimore Road. The home side won comprehensively with Fiachra Garrett, Charlie McCarthy, Jake Holmes and Liam Allan amongst the goals. Jack Whooley provided Bay’s solitary response.

The division’s runners-up is still up for grabs. Ardfield have completed their fixtures and currently lie in second place on 19 points. Skibbereen Dynamos are three behind but have two remaining games to claim an U13 Schoolboys Championship second-placed finish.